Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.73 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the 10th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, Gabon and Burundi are set to face off. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 14, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the odds and bet on the goal tally in this clash.

Gabon

The Gabon national team enters the final round of World Cup qualification sitting second in the group standings, still in the hunt for a direct ticket to the finals. They trail group leaders Ivory Coast by just one point. Should Gabon win and Ivory Coast drop points against Kenya, Gabon can qualify directly. Otherwise, they’ll continue the battle for a spot among the best second-placed teams, where they currently top the table and have a strong chance of progressing. Gabon’s qualifying campaign has been nearly flawless: 7 wins in 9 matches, with their only slip-ups being a 0-0 draw and a narrow 0-1 loss to Ivory Coast. Their goal difference is impressive: 20 scored and just 9 conceded.

On other fronts, the team hasn’t been quite as successful: Gabon failed to qualify for the African Nations Championship but is already preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in December. Interestingly, Ivory Coast will once again be their group opponent there.

In the upcoming match against Burundi, Gabon will aim to secure their position and finish the qualifiers on a high note. In the first round, they already defeated this opponent away, winning 2-1.

Burundi

The Burundi national team is a rather modest representative of African football, yet they have performed quite respectably in the current qualifiers. At present, Burundi sits fifth in the group table with 10 points, trailing Kenya in third by just two points. During the campaign, Burundi claimed three victories—beating Seychelles twice and Gambia once. They also earned a point with a draw against Kenya.

It’s worth noting that Burundi have even managed a positive goal difference in qualifying—13 scored and 11 conceded. For a team of their stature, that’s a solid result. However, there was no such success in other competitions: Burundi failed to qualify for both the African Nations Championship and the Africa Cup of Nations.

As for head-to-head meetings with Gabon, their rivalry has been quite intriguing. The teams have met six times, with Gabon prevailing in only two encounters, while four matches ended in draws. Interestingly, in four out of those six games, both teams found the back of the net.

Probable line-ups

Gabon: Mbaba, Oyono, Ekomie, Onfia, Manga, Ndong, M. Lemina, Kanga, Bouanga, N. Lemina, Matuti.

Mbaba, Oyono, Ekomie, Onfia, Manga, Ndong, M. Lemina, Kanga, Bouanga, N. Lemina, Matuti. Burundi: Nahimana, Mabanca, Muderi, Nduwarugira, Moussa, G. Bigirimana, A. Bigirimana, Weimans, Msanga, Kanakimana, Claude.

Key facts and head-to-head

Gabon have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Burundi have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

Burundi have lost 5 of their last 6 away games.

10 of Burundi’s last 11 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

Gabon are unbeaten in their last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Both teams have scored in the last 3 head-to-head matches.

Gabon vs Burundi match prediction

This is a clash between teams of different calibre and class. Gabon are in excellent form, cruising through qualification and still fighting for a direct World Cup spot. Burundi, despite decent results for an underdog, are still clearly a step below their opponents. Historically, meetings between these sides have been evenly contested and low scoring, with only two of their six matches producing more than 2.5 goals. Therefore, a cautious game and low overall score seem likely here. My pick for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.73.