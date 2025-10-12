Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the marquee fixtures of the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup Asian qualifiers will unfold on Tuesday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as hosts Saudi Arabia take on Iraq. Here’s a value pick on goals in this high-stakes showdown.

Match preview

Saudi Arabia are cruising through the current qualification campaign and stand on the brink of securing a World Cup berth. Hervé Renard’s men have brushed aside Indonesia (3-2) and remain unbeaten in their last three outings. Over their last ten matches, the Green Falcons have only been defeated by Mexico, the USA, and Australia—an impressive record given the relentless schedule.

The Green Falcons are a dominant force on home soil—three wins in their last four home fixtures back this up. They also secured a morale-boosting victory over Iraq (3-1) back in December, adding an extra layer of confidence ahead of this decisive clash. However, defensive frailties persist: just one clean sheet in their last eight matches tells its own story.

Iraq are a rejuvenated side, fighting for their first World Cup ticket since 1986. Graham Arnold’s squad are in red-hot form—four consecutive wins, including a gritty 1-0 triumph over Indonesia last time out and a victorious run in the 2025 King’s Cup. Iraq’s trademark is a well-drilled defense and the knack for capitalizing on even the slightest attacking opportunities.

While Iraq fell to Saudi Arabia in December, they tend to perform with greater assurance on the road: in their last two away fixtures against the Falcons, they managed to avoid defeat. A win in Jeddah could open the World Cup door for Iraq, and this team looks ready to risk it all to rewrite history.

Probable line-ups

Saudi Arabia : Al-Aqidi, Al-Bashal, Takri, Al-Tambakti, Al-Harbi, Al-Dawsari, Al-Khaibari, Abu Al-Shamat, Al-Juaier, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Buraikan.

: Al-Aqidi, Al-Bashal, Takri, Al-Tambakti, Al-Harbi, Al-Dawsari, Al-Khaibari, Abu Al-Shamat, Al-Juaier, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Buraikan. Iraq: Hassan, Ali, Tahsin, Doski, Al-Tekriti, Resan, Al-Ammari, Yakob, Bayash, Ali, Gubari.

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have found the net in four of Saudi Arabia’s last five matches.

Iraq are on a four-match winning streak, including the King’s Cup final.

Both teams have scored in three of the last four head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

With so much at stake, expect both teams to go all out. Saudi Arabia are formidable at home and closing in on their objective, but Iraq’s form is blistering and they won’t back down. This promises to be a tense, action-packed contest, with both sides boasting enough firepower to get on the scoresheet.