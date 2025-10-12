ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification AFC Predictions Saudi Arabia vs Iraq prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 14, 2025

Saudi Arabia vs Iraq prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Saudi Arabia vs Iraq prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia
World Cup Qualification AFC (Round 3) 14 oct 2025, 15:30
- : -
International,
Iraq Iraq
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the marquee fixtures of the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup Asian qualifiers will unfold on Tuesday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as hosts Saudi Arabia take on Iraq. Here’s a value pick on goals in this high-stakes showdown.

Match preview

Saudi Arabia are cruising through the current qualification campaign and stand on the brink of securing a World Cup berth. Hervé Renard’s men have brushed aside Indonesia (3-2) and remain unbeaten in their last three outings. Over their last ten matches, the Green Falcons have only been defeated by Mexico, the USA, and Australia—an impressive record given the relentless schedule.

The Green Falcons are a dominant force on home soil—three wins in their last four home fixtures back this up. They also secured a morale-boosting victory over Iraq (3-1) back in December, adding an extra layer of confidence ahead of this decisive clash. However, defensive frailties persist: just one clean sheet in their last eight matches tells its own story.

Iraq are a rejuvenated side, fighting for their first World Cup ticket since 1986. Graham Arnold’s squad are in red-hot form—four consecutive wins, including a gritty 1-0 triumph over Indonesia last time out and a victorious run in the 2025 King’s Cup. Iraq’s trademark is a well-drilled defense and the knack for capitalizing on even the slightest attacking opportunities.

While Iraq fell to Saudi Arabia in December, they tend to perform with greater assurance on the road: in their last two away fixtures against the Falcons, they managed to avoid defeat. A win in Jeddah could open the World Cup door for Iraq, and this team looks ready to risk it all to rewrite history.

Probable line-ups

  • Saudi Arabia: Al-Aqidi, Al-Bashal, Takri, Al-Tambakti, Al-Harbi, Al-Dawsari, Al-Khaibari, Abu Al-Shamat, Al-Juaier, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Buraikan.
  • Iraq: Hassan, Ali, Tahsin, Doski, Al-Tekriti, Resan, Al-Ammari, Yakob, Bayash, Ali, Gubari.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have found the net in four of Saudi Arabia’s last five matches.
  • Iraq are on a four-match winning streak, including the King’s Cup final.
  • Both teams have scored in three of the last four head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

With so much at stake, expect both teams to go all out. Saudi Arabia are formidable at home and closing in on their objective, but Iraq’s form is blistering and they won’t back down. This promises to be a tense, action-packed contest, with both sides boasting enough firepower to get on the scoresheet.

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Uruguay vs Uzbekistan prediction Friendly International 13 oct 2025, 08:45 Uzbekistan vs Uruguay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.75 Uzbekistan Recommended Mostbet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Malawi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 09:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Malawi. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 13, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.7 Malawi Bet now 1xBet
South Sudan vs Togo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 09:00 South Sudan vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 October 2025 South Sudan Odds: 1.4 Togo Bet now 1xBet
Lesotho vs Zimbabwe prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 12:00 Lesotho vs Zimbabwe: A Match That No Longer Matters Lesotho Odds: 1.55 Zimbabwe Recommended 1xBet
Cape Verde vs Eswatini prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 12:00 Cape Verde vs Eswatini. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 13, 2025 Cape Verde Odds: 1.65 Eswatini Bet now 1xBet
Montenegro vs Liechtenstein prediction Friendly International 13 oct 2025, 12:00 Montenegro vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 October 2025 Montenegro Odds: 1.55 Liechtenstein Bet now 1xBet
Algeria B vs Palestine prediction Friendly match 13 oct 2025, 13:00 Algeria B vs Palestine prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Algeria B Odds: 1.6 Palestine Recommended Mostbet
Slovakia vs Luxembourg prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 13 oct 2025, 14:45 Slovakia vs Luxembourg: Can Slovakia Recover After Their Defeat? Slovakia Odds: 1.55 Luxembourg Bet now Mostbet
Wales vs Belgium prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 13 oct 2025, 14:45 Wales vs Belgium prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 13 October 2025 Wales Odds: 1.79 Belgium Bet now Mostbet
Slovenia vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 13 oct 2025, 14:45 Slovenia vs Switzerland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Slovenia Odds: 1.76 Switzerland Recommended 1xBet
North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 13 oct 2025, 14:45 North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 October 2025 North Macedonia Odds: 1.57 Kazakhstan Bet now Melbet
Northern Ireland vs Germany prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 13 oct 2025, 14:45 Northern Ireland vs Germany prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 October 2025 Northern Ireland Odds: 1.86 Germany Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores