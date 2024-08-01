France vs Argentina Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.75 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On August 2, all matches of the quarterfinals of the Olympics men's soccer discipline are scheduled. France - Argentina will play their match, the prediction for the meeting of these teams is compiled by Dailysports analysts.

France

For the French, this Olympics is very important, primarily because of the fact that it is held at home. The support of the public definitely helps, and not the strongest group allowed them not to give their best.

The wards of the legendary Thierry Henry began with a convincing victory over the U.S. national team - 3:0, then there was a difficult victory over Guinea - 1:0, the opponent scored two goals, which were canceled. In the last match managed to beat New Zealand with a score of 3:0, so the team became the first in the quartet. Less than the gold medal, the French will certainly not agree.

Argentina

In their group, the Argentines looked the favorites, but already the first match sensationally lost to Morocco - 1:2, yes this is the game that ended in a draw, and then finished after a canceled goal.

The team managed to pull themselves together, in the second round they beat Egypt - 3:1, and in the decisive third meeting they defeated Ukraine - 2:0. The main star of the team is Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez, who became the world champion with the main team of Argentina, where he was the main. As a result, managed to finish second, lagged behind the first Moroccans only on additional indicators.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

France has not yet missed at this tournament.

The Argentines score at the Olympics on average two goals per match.

Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 2.09, X - 3.3, W2 - 3.8.

France vs Argentina Prediction

This is the pair formed in the final of the last World Cup, although it should be understood that there is nothing in common between the teams, because now the youth are playing. The case when everything may not be limited to the main time, I will bet on the total of less than 2.5 goals, the result will be in the first place.