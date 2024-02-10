RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Fiorentina vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Fiorentina vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Fiorentina vs Frosinone prediction
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Serie A Italy 11 feb 2024, 06:30 Fiorentina - Frosinone
-
- : -
Italy, Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
Frosinone Frosinone
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Fiorentina
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On February 11th, Fiorentina and Frosinone will meet in a Serie A encounter, and our resource's analysts have compiled a prediction for this match.

Fiorentina

Until recently, the season had been unfolding excellently for the "Viola", as the team secured a place in the Serie A top four and advanced to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, where they will face Atalanta. However, the team's fortunes have taken a downturn in the new calendar year. In the league, they have endured a winless streak of four matches, managing only one point during this period. Consequently, they have slipped to ninth place in the league, trailing the leading quartet by 5 points. In the last round, despite leading until the dying minutes, Fiorentina suffered a 2-3 defeat away to Lecce.

Frosinone

Frosinone is currently experiencing a clear decline, despite not long ago appearing solidly positioned in the middle of the league table. Presently, the club sits in 14th place in the championship, with a mere 5-point cushion above the relegation zone. In the previous round, Frosinone succumbed to a 2-3 defeat at home against Milan. Delving into the statistics, the team has managed just one victory in ten league matches. Given these circumstances, it's imperative to consider strategies to secure their place in the top flight, as their margin for error is diminishing.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg encounter, the teams played out a 1-1 draw. Frosinone is yet to secure an away victory in Serie A this season, with 8 losses and three draws. Fiorentina has had mixed results at home, recording 6 victories, two draws, and three defeats.

Fiorentina vs Frosinone Prediction

Both teams have exhibited poor performances of late, resulting in significant declines in the league standings. While Fiorentina boasts a higher class, Frosinone has struggled catastrophically on the road. Hence, it's not surprising that the visitors are favored in this matchup. We recommend placing a wager on Fiorentina's outright victory in this encounter.

Prediction on game Win Fiorentina
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Las Palmas Odds: 1.52 Valencia Recommended MelBet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 PSG vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.56 Lille Bet now MelBet
South Africa vs DR Congo prediction Africa Cup of Nations Today, 15:00 South Africa vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 South Africa Odds: 1.62 DR Congo Bet now MelBet
Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction UFC Today, 17:00 Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Dan Ige Odds: 1.59 Andre Fili Recommended MelBet
Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction NHL Today, 18:00 Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Ottawa Senators Odds: 1.71 Toronto Maple Leafs Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:43 Another injury. Manchester United has lost a defender who had only recently recovered Basketball news Today, 13:29 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 12:57 The Liverpool defender has set a historic record in the Premier League Biathlon News Today, 12:57 Legreid secured victory in the final stretch! Results of the men's sprint at the World Championships Football news Today, 12:20 The return timeline of Real Madrid's key defender following the injury has been revealed Football news Today, 12:17 No surprises occurred. Qatar defeated Jordan in the Asian Cup final, thanks to three penalties Football news Today, 11:58 Liverpool are first again. Merseysiders beat Burnley in a spectacular match Tennis news Today, 11:46 Rybakina vs Kasatkina. The finalists of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi have been determined Football news Today, 11:40 Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 MMA Today Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Hockey Today Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 MMA Today Jack Hermansson vs Joseph Pyfer prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024