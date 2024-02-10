Fiorentina vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Prediction on game Win Fiorentina Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On February 11th, Fiorentina and Frosinone will meet in a Serie A encounter, and our resource's analysts have compiled a prediction for this match.

Fiorentina

Until recently, the season had been unfolding excellently for the "Viola", as the team secured a place in the Serie A top four and advanced to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, where they will face Atalanta. However, the team's fortunes have taken a downturn in the new calendar year. In the league, they have endured a winless streak of four matches, managing only one point during this period. Consequently, they have slipped to ninth place in the league, trailing the leading quartet by 5 points. In the last round, despite leading until the dying minutes, Fiorentina suffered a 2-3 defeat away to Lecce.

Frosinone

Frosinone is currently experiencing a clear decline, despite not long ago appearing solidly positioned in the middle of the league table. Presently, the club sits in 14th place in the championship, with a mere 5-point cushion above the relegation zone. In the previous round, Frosinone succumbed to a 2-3 defeat at home against Milan. Delving into the statistics, the team has managed just one victory in ten league matches. Given these circumstances, it's imperative to consider strategies to secure their place in the top flight, as their margin for error is diminishing.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg encounter, the teams played out a 1-1 draw. Frosinone is yet to secure an away victory in Serie A this season, with 8 losses and three draws. Fiorentina has had mixed results at home, recording 6 victories, two draws, and three defeats.

Fiorentina vs Frosinone Prediction

Both teams have exhibited poor performances of late, resulting in significant declines in the league standings. While Fiorentina boasts a higher class, Frosinone has struggled catastrophically on the road. Hence, it's not surprising that the visitors are favored in this matchup. We recommend placing a wager on Fiorentina's outright victory in this encounter.