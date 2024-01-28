Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to our readers an exclusive forecast for the match between Estrela Amadora and Benfica, prepared by the experts on our website.

Estrela Amadora

The newcomer to the Portuguese Primeira Liga is experiencing the season as many anticipated, namely, in the struggle to maintain its status in the elite division. In the last round, the team suffered a 0-3 defeat away to Gil Vicente, conceding two goals after being reduced to ten men in the 72nd minute. Overall, the club has not secured victory in five consecutive matches, accumulating only three points during this period.

Benfica

The "Eagles" require no introduction, being a legendary and ambitious club. Benfica had a lackluster performance in the Champions League this season, managing to secure only the third spot in the group, thus continuing the battle in the Europa League. This week, the team was eliminated from the Portuguese League Cup, losing at home to Estoril in a penalty shootout – a tournament of lesser prestige, albeit a blow to their pride. In the league, Benfica currently holds the second position, trailing Sporting by just one point. The team secured their fifth consecutive victory in the Primeira Liga in their last match at home against Boavista, winning 2-0.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-leg encounter concluded with a home victory for Benfica with a score of 2-0, although the guests held their ground until the 79th minute.

Benfica has won 7 out of 9 away matches in the league, suffering only one defeat.

Estrela Amadora vs Benfica Prediction

It is evident from the outset that the guests are the favorites in this pairing, given the well-known stature of the "Eagles" compared to their upcoming opponent. Benfica is indeed considered highly likely to succeed, but giants often underestimate such opponents. It is entirely possible that the hosts can put up a formidable fight against their powerful adversary. We consider a wager on the total goals over 2.5 as a viable option.