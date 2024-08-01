Egypt vs Paraguay Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.73 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On August 2, Egypt and Paraguay will play their quarterfinal match at the Olympic soccer tournament. Prediction for the match of these rivals prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Egypt

The Egyptians started the Olympic tournament in a bad way, the team failed to beat the modest Dominican Republic - 0:0. The match against Uzbekistan was also difficult, but here a quick goal helped, and then they kept their advantage - 1:0.

In the last round was a meeting against the formidable Spaniards, not to lose was enough to qualify for the playoffs, but Egypt exceeded the task, winning 2:1. Seven points allowed them to win their group, although they should not stop there. Egyptians find it difficult to play the first number one, with the team well prepared to give battle to strong opponents.

Paraguay

After Paraguay lost the first meeting at the Olympics with a score of 0:5, few expected the team to be in the quarterfinals. The start was indeed disastrous, but the team showed what character and belief in themselves means.

Incredibly difficult was the second match against Israel, there managed to win 4:2, and Paraguayans scored two goals in extra time. In the last round against Mali, managed to score already in the 5th minute, this goal eventually became the only one - 1:0, such results allowed to take second place in the group.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Egypt has not yet lost at this tournament.

Paraguay conceded as many as 7 goals, but made it to the quarterfinals.

Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 2.83, X - 3.25, W2 - 2.6.

Egypt vs Paraguay Prediction

In this pair bookmakers find it difficult to identify a favorite, the price of a mistake in such a match will be too high, so the teams will try to play cautiously at their gates. I think it is logical to bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals.