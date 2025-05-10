RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga MX Mexico Cruz Azul vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 12, 2025

Cruz Azul vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 12, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Cruz Azul vs Leon prediction Photo: https://x.com/CruzAzul/Author unknownn
Cruz Azul Cruz Azul
Liga MX Mexico 11 may 2025, 21:00 Cruz Azul - Leon
-
- : -
Mexico, Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
Leon Leon
On May 12, 2025, at 3:00 AM Central European Time, the Olympic Stadium in Mexico City will host the second leg of the quarterfinal series in the Mexican championship playoffs, with Cruz Azul welcoming Leon. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring performance in this clash.

Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul enters this match in outstanding form. The team finished third in the regular season, collecting 33 points with 26 goals scored and 16 conceded. Azul are unbeaten in 17 consecutive matches across all competitions, showing remarkable consistency both in defense and attack. In the first leg of the quarterfinal, the team put on a spectacular first half, netting three times, but after Leon were reduced to ten men, Cruz Azul couldn't press the advantage further and ultimately settled for a 3-2 victory.

On the international stage, Cruz Azul are also enjoying success. In the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the club reached the final after defeating Tigres in the semifinals, and in early June will face Vancouver Whitecaps in the decisive title match.

The head-to-head statistics also favor Cruz Azul. The team has beaten Leon in each of their last five meetings, with high-scoring affairs—both teams found the net in four of those games, and the total score exceeded 2.5 goals on each occasion.

Leon

Leon finished sixth in the regular season, picking up 30 points. However, the team entered the playoffs in less than ideal form. At the moment, Leon are on a three-match losing streak—falling 1-2 to Cruz Azul in the league, 2-3 in the first leg of the playoffs, and suffering a 0-2 home defeat to Monterrey in the final round of the regular season. Their away record is particularly concerning: the team has failed to win any of their last five away games, suffering three defeats and drawing twice.

Leon has also lost each of their last four away encounters against Cruz Azul, failing to score in two of those matches. It's worth noting that in last season's playoffs, Leon were also eliminated at the quarterfinal stage, bowing out to the eventual champions, Club America.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Cruz Azul have won 11 of their last 12 home matches.
  • Cruz Azul are unbeaten in 25 of their last 26 matches.
  • Both teams scored in 4 of Cruz Azul's last 5 matches.
  • Leon have lost 4 of their last 6 matches.
  • Leon have lost 4 of their last 5 home games.
  • Cruz Azul have won 9 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • The last 5 head-to-head matches ended with over 2.5 goals.

Probable line-ups

  • Cruz Azul: Maier, Ditta, Lira, Orozco, Sanchez, Sepulveda, Rivero, Rotondi, Fernandez, Gutierrez, Rodriguez.
  • Leon: Blanco, Reyes, Bellon, Bareiro, Santos, Guardado, Fonseca, Mendoza, Moreno, Rigoni, Cadiz.

Cruz Azul vs Leon match prediction

The return leg between Cruz Azul and Leon promises to be a true highlight of the playoff stage. The hosts are in sensational form, performing confidently both domestically and internationally. Their aggressive style, backed by home support and the advantage from the first game, makes them clear favorites. At the same time, despite their recent setbacks, Leon won’t go down without a fight—they have to push forward and take risks to keep their hopes of progressing alive. My prediction for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85.

