RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 12, 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 12, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC prediction Photo: https://x.com/WhitecapsFC/Author unknownn
Vancouver Whitecaps Vancouver Whitecaps
MLS USA 11 may 2025, 19:00 Vancouver Whitecaps - Los Angeles FC
-
- : -
USA, Vancouver, BC Place
Los Angeles FC Los Angeles FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.66
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of the next round in the MLS regular season will be held in Vancouver at BC Place, where the local Vancouver Whitecaps host Los Angeles FC. Let’s take a look at a bet on goals in this clash.

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps are off to a confident start this season and currently sit atop the Western Conference table. After 11 matchdays, the team is in excellent form, boasting only one defeat and the league’s best defense—just 8 goals conceded and 22 scored. In the previous round, Vancouver defeated Real Salt Lake 2-1 at home, and before that, they beat Minnesota away 3-1. This extends their unbeaten run across all competitions to 10 matches, including 6 wins and 4 draws. Their current streak is especially impressive—Vancouver have won their last four matches in a row.

Beyond domestic competition, the Whitecaps are also shining on the international stage. The team has reached the final of the CONCACAF Champions League, confidently overcoming Inter Miami in a two-legged semifinal. In the decisive match, they’ll face Mexican side Cruz Azul—a massive opportunity for the Canadian club to claim a prestigious international trophy.

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles, meanwhile, are fifth in the Western Conference with 17 points, having scored 17 and conceded 16 goals. The team is in decent form and is unbeaten in their last four matches. In the previous round, LAFC defeated Houston Dynamo 2-0; before that, they drew with both St. Louis and Portland, and also beat San Jose. However, their away form has been shaky—LAFC have failed to win any of their last four games on the road, suffering three defeats and picking up just one draw.

In head-to-head encounters, LAFC have a slight edge: in their last five meetings with Vancouver, they’ve notched 3 wins, 1 draw, and just 1 defeat. It’s also worth noting the teams faced off in the Round of 16 of last season’s playoffs, where LAFC won the series 2-1, but then fell to Seattle in the quarterfinals.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Vancouver have won 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Vancouver have won their last 4 home games.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Vancouver’s last 7 matches.
  • LAFC are unbeaten in 4 consecutive matches.
  • LAFC have lost 6 of their last 8 away games.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of LAFC’s last 5 matches.
  • LAFC have won 6 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.
  • 5 of the last 6 head-to-head matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Vancouver Whitecaps: Takaoka, Ocampo, Blackmon, Jutvik, Johnson, Cubas, Ngando, Priso, Nelson, Rios, Ahmed.
  • Los Angeles FC: Lloris, Palencia, Segura, Long, Hollingshead, Jesus, Delgado, Tillman, Martinez, Ordas, Bouanga.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC match prediction

Expect a vibrant and high-scoring encounter. Vancouver are in fantastic form, playing confidently at home and consistently finding the net. LAFC, despite their inconsistent away record, are unbeaten in four and have traditionally done well against Vancouver. Both sides are proactive in attack and often trade goals when they meet. My prediction for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.66.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.66
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Philadelphia Union Odds: 1.69 Columbus Crew Recommended 22Bet
FC Cincinnati vs Austin FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 FC Cincinnati Odds: 1.77 Austin FC Bet now 1xBet
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and bet for the May 11, 2025 game Golden State Warriors Odds: 1.8 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now 1Win
CF America vs Pachuca prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 23:10 America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 CF America Odds: 1.68 Pachuca Recommended 22Bet
Udinese vs Monza prediction Serie A Italy 11 may 2025, 06:30 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.95 Monza Bet now 22Bet
Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 11 may 2025, 07:00 Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who will prevail in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot? Newcastle Odds: 1.5 Chelsea Bet now 1Win
Gent vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 11 may 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.58 Royal Antwerp Recommended Melbet
Leganes vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 11 may 2025, 08:00 Leganes vs Espanyol: can Leganes escape the relegation zone? Leganes Odds: 1.48 Espanyol Bet now 1Win
Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven prediction Eredivisie Netherlands 11 may 2025, 08:30 Feyenoord vs PSV prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.61 PSV Eindhoven Bet now 22Bet
Verona vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 11 may 2025, 09:00 Verona vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 11, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.6 Lecce Recommended Melbet
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 11 may 2025, 09:15 Tottenham - Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 May 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.88 Crystal Palace Bet now Betwinner
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 11 may 2025, 09:15 Nottingham Forest vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 May 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.77 Leicester Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bayern Munich 1 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 12:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
1
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
80’
Bournemouth 0 - 1 Aston Villa Today, 12:30 English Premier League
Bournemouth
0
Aston Villa
1
73’
Mallorca 2 - 1 Real Valladolid Today, 12:30 LaLiga Spain
Mallorca
2
Real Valladolid
1
78’
Girona 0 - 0 Villarreal Today, 12:30 LaLiga Spain
Girona
0
Villarreal
0
81’
San Lorenzo 1 - 0 Tigre Today, 13:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Lorenzo
1
Tigre
0
45’ + 3
Chicago Fire FC - : - Atlanta United Today, 14:30 MLS USA
Chicago Fire FC
-
Atlanta United
-
14:30
Empoli - : - Parma Calcio 1913 Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Empoli
-
Parma Calcio 1913
-
14:45
Monaco - : - Lyon Today, 15:00 Ligue 1 France
Monaco
-
Lyon
-
15:00
Atletico Madrid - : - Real Sociedad Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Real Sociedad
-
15:00
Brest - : - Lille Today, 15:00 Ligue 1 France
Brest
-
Lille
-
15:00
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 13:45 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Football news Today, 13:24 “They deserved it.” Nabi dedicates South African Cup victory to Kaizer Chiefs players and fans Football news Today, 12:59 Finally: Kaizer Chiefs turn the tables on Orlando Pirates to win Nedbank Cup! Football news Today, 12:58 Is Flick taking a risk? It is revealed whether Lewandowski will play in El Clásico Football news Today, 12:31 Solid prize pool. How much Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates earned in the South African Cup final Football news Today, 11:59 Incredible progress. Cesc Fabregas' Como matches a unique achievement from 52 years ago Football news Today, 11:34 12 years later. Kaizer Chiefs defeat Orlando Pirates in South African Cup final Football news Today, 10:53 Only Isak and Salah ahead: Bryan Mbeumo racks up 25 goal contributions in the Premier League season Tennis news Today, 10:16 Major upset in Rome! Swiatek falls to Collins in the third round of prestigious WTA 1000 event Football news Today, 10:08 Zamalek wants to penalise one of its players after the draw with Ceramica Cleopatra!
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores