Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 12, 2025

One of the standout fixtures of the next round in the MLS regular season will be held in Vancouver at BC Place, where the local Vancouver Whitecaps host Los Angeles FC. Let’s take a look at a bet on goals in this clash.

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps are off to a confident start this season and currently sit atop the Western Conference table. After 11 matchdays, the team is in excellent form, boasting only one defeat and the league’s best defense—just 8 goals conceded and 22 scored. In the previous round, Vancouver defeated Real Salt Lake 2-1 at home, and before that, they beat Minnesota away 3-1. This extends their unbeaten run across all competitions to 10 matches, including 6 wins and 4 draws. Their current streak is especially impressive—Vancouver have won their last four matches in a row.

Beyond domestic competition, the Whitecaps are also shining on the international stage. The team has reached the final of the CONCACAF Champions League, confidently overcoming Inter Miami in a two-legged semifinal. In the decisive match, they’ll face Mexican side Cruz Azul—a massive opportunity for the Canadian club to claim a prestigious international trophy.

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles, meanwhile, are fifth in the Western Conference with 17 points, having scored 17 and conceded 16 goals. The team is in decent form and is unbeaten in their last four matches. In the previous round, LAFC defeated Houston Dynamo 2-0; before that, they drew with both St. Louis and Portland, and also beat San Jose. However, their away form has been shaky—LAFC have failed to win any of their last four games on the road, suffering three defeats and picking up just one draw.

In head-to-head encounters, LAFC have a slight edge: in their last five meetings with Vancouver, they’ve notched 3 wins, 1 draw, and just 1 defeat. It’s also worth noting the teams faced off in the Round of 16 of last season’s playoffs, where LAFC won the series 2-1, but then fell to Seattle in the quarterfinals.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Vancouver have won 5 of their last 6 matches.

Vancouver have won their last 4 home games.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Vancouver’s last 7 matches.

LAFC are unbeaten in 4 consecutive matches.

LAFC have lost 6 of their last 8 away games.

Both teams have scored in 4 of LAFC’s last 5 matches.

LAFC have won 6 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.

5 of the last 6 head-to-head matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

Vancouver Whitecaps: Takaoka, Ocampo, Blackmon, Jutvik, Johnson, Cubas, Ngando, Priso, Nelson, Rios, Ahmed.

Takaoka, Ocampo, Blackmon, Jutvik, Johnson, Cubas, Ngando, Priso, Nelson, Rios, Ahmed. Los Angeles FC: Lloris, Palencia, Segura, Long, Hollingshead, Jesus, Delgado, Tillman, Martinez, Ordas, Bouanga.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC match prediction

Expect a vibrant and high-scoring encounter. Vancouver are in fantastic form, playing confidently at home and consistently finding the net. LAFC, despite their inconsistent away record, are unbeaten in four and have traditionally done well against Vancouver. Both sides are proactive in attack and often trade goals when they meet. My prediction for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.66.