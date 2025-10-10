ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Croatia vs Gibraltar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 12, 2025

Croatia vs Gibraltar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 12, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Croatia vs Gibraltar prediction Photo: x.com/HNS_CFF/ Author unknownn
Croatia Croatia
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 8) 12 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Varazdin, Stadion Varteks
Gibraltar Gibraltar
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the European qualifiers for the World Cup, Croatia and Gibraltar are set to face off. The match will take place in Varaždin on Sunday, October 12. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Since gaining independence, Croatia has missed only one World Cup, but boasts three sets of medals to its name. The golden generation is in the past, and the new crop hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet, but this team remains a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

Croatia kicked off Group L of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with maximum confidence: three routs in four matches and a narrow win over the Faroe Islands have established them as group favorites.

Still, there are nuances: Croatia racks up goals against weaker sides, but when faced with teams that require control, tight defense, or when playing away, they can struggle to dictate the tempo. Nonetheless, recent matches show the coaching staff is striving for balance.

In their last outing against the Czech Republic, Croatia played out a goalless draw, which almost secured them top spot and a direct ticket to the World Cup. With three games left against the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, and Montenegro, they need just seven points to become unreachable.

Gibraltar only recently appeared on the football map. The modest team from the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula is considered one of the weakest in Europe, and their official wins can be counted on one hand.

Even so, Gibraltar performed decently in the Nations League and next year will fight Latvia for promotion to Division C, where they previously struggled for several years. Against teams of similar or slightly higher caliber, Gibraltar occasionally shows they’re capable of more than just parking the bus—they sometimes create real chances up front.

This qualifying campaign has been a tough one for Gibraltar. The main issue is their limited attacking potential: few options on the counter, a lack of squad depth, and often a deficit in quality.

In five matches so far, Gibraltar has lost every time, conceding a whopping 17 goals, most of them at the hands of Croatia. In the remaining games, even a single point would be a huge surprise.

Match facts

  • Croatia are unbeaten in their last five matches, conceding just one goal in that span.
  • Croatia last lost at home exactly two years ago.
  • Gibraltar have lost seven matches in a row.
  • On the road, Gibraltar have scored in three consecutive games.
  • Croatia averages 1.9 goals per home game, while Gibraltar averages 0.5 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Croatia: Kotarski, Smolcic, Vuskovic, Pongracic, Sosa, Sucic, Moro, Majer, Pasalic, Fruk, Ivanovic.
  • Gibraltar: Banda, Valarino, Lopez, Ronan, McClafferty, Torrilla, Bent, Richards, Rio, Barr, Scanlon.

H2H

The teams have met twice before, with Croatia winning both encounters by an aggregate score of 11-0.

Prediction

Given the gulf in class, there’s really only one question—by how many will Croatia win? Expect a resounding victory for Dalic’s men, who will be looking to take another step toward World Cup qualification. My bet: home win with a -4 goal handicap.

Prediction on game W1(-4)
Odds: 1.58
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
