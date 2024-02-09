RU RU NG NG
Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Coventry vs Millwall prediction
Championship England 11 feb 2024, 07:00 Coventry - Millwall
The Sunday matchday of the 31st round of the Championship will feature a clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena, where the local Coventry will face Millwall. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Coventry

The Sky Blues are having a commendable season and are in contention for a top-six finish. Currently, Coventry sits in seventh place, with 44 points accumulated from 30 matches. They trail sixth-placed Hull City by just one point, with Sunderland and Norwich City closely trailing them. In the previous round, Coventry faced Norwich City away and suffered a 1-2 defeat, despite opening the scoring in the 48th minute. This loss marked Coventry's second consecutive draw, following a home draw with Bristol City. Additionally, midweek saw Coventry dominate Sheffield Wednesday in a replay match, securing a resounding 4-1 victory.

Millwall

Under Adam Barrett, Millwall has resigned from dreams of promotion and is now focused on avoiding relegation danger. After 30 rounds, Millwall has accumulated 33 points, only five points clear of the nearest relegation-threatened team. However, the Lions' recent results have not been encouraging for their fans. In the previous round, the Lions suffered a 0-1 defeat to Hull City away, marking their third loss in the last four matches, with one draw during this period.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first leg, Coventry convincingly defeated Millwall in an away match, scoring three unanswered goals.
  • This victory marked Coventry's second consecutive win over Millwall, despite Millwall prevailing twice in previous encounters.
  • Only in two of the last five matches between these teams has the "Both Teams to Score" bet occurred.

Coventry vs Millwall Prediction

Coventry is the clear favorite in this encounter. The team appears significantly stronger than their opponents and should secure maximum points in this home fixture. Our bet for this match is "Coventry to Win" with odds of 1.80.

