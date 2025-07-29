CFR Cluj vs Lugano prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.69 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches in the second qualifying round of the Europa League will take place on Thursday at the Dr. Constantin Rădulescu Stadium in Cluj-Napoca, where the local side CFR Cluj will look to capitalize on home advantage in the return leg against Lugano. Here’s my prediction for goals in this encounter, based on both teams’ form and statistical trends.

Match preview

CFR Cluj are going through a rough patch, having lost their last league match 0-2 to Argeș and now enduring a three-game winless streak. Nevertheless, Dan Petrescu’s side remain a formidable force on home soil, winning eight of their last ten matches here. Despite having less possession in the first leg, the Romanians managed to create dangerous chances and even missed a penalty, hinting at their hidden potential.

Backed by their fans, Cluj traditionally play aggressively at home, applying pressure and making effective use of set pieces. Their main task will be to strike a balance between defensive caution and the need to score. Leaders like Claudiu Deac and Alexandru Păun will need to step up to drive the team forward.

Swiss side Lugano looked slightly more composed in the first match but couldn’t convert their edge into a result — ending 0-0. They have yet to win this new season: a 1-2 defeat to Thun in the league served as a warning sign, with the match unfolding in a familiar pattern — an early goal followed by a loss of control. So far in Europe, Mattia Croci-Torti’s squad have not shown enough attacking efficiency.

Lugano rarely lose by big margins but also seldom thrill their fans with entertaining football. Away from home, their results are inconsistent, and the upcoming trip to Romania promises to be a real test. It will be crucial not only to withstand the hosts’ early pressure but also to capitalize on any chances — an away goal could prove decisive.

Probable lineups

CFR Cluj: Hindrich; Kuun, Abeid, Fica, Bolgado; Dumbravanu, Deac, Paun; Gjorgievski, Sfaiț, Samaka

Hindrich; Kuun, Abeid, Fica, Bolgado; Dumbravanu, Deac, Paun; Gjorgievski, Sfaiț, Samaka Lugano: Saipi; Bro, Mai, El Wafi, Kelvin; Grgic, Doumbia, Zimignani, Bottani; Bislimi; Behrens

Match facts and head-to-head

Cluj are unbeaten in their last four European fixtures.

Lugano have yet to win an official match this season (one draw and one defeat).

The first meeting between these teams ended in a 0-0 draw.

Prediction

Neither side has showcased much attacking firepower this season, and the first leg was marked by cautious, restrained football. However, Cluj are at home, where they traditionally play with more courage and success, and the support from the stands could be a game-changer. I expect a tight and low-scoring contest with a slight edge for the hosts. Our pick: 'Under 2.5 goals' at odds of 1.69.