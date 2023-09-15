Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.23 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On the evening of September 16, 2023 at 16:00 CET, as part of the fifth round of the Scottish Championship on the field of the capital's Celtic Park stadium, the reigning champion will host a rather modest, by the standards of local football, Dundee Football Club. The undisputed favorites will be the hosts, who can take advantage of the start of this season. And the guests will have a real exam waiting for them.

Celtic

The Celts entered the new season confidently, the team is gradually adding to its strength. Rodgers is trying to get his guys into peak form before the start of the Champions League. Just a few days after tomorrow's game, Celtic will travel to Rotterdam for a Champions League match against Feyenoord. It is quite possible that the Scottish champions will save their leaders in the match against Dundee and try to get a result with their reserve squad. In any case, the hosts should confidently win.

Celtic are leading the championship, and their recent victory over their main rival adds to their confidence. The team is in good shape and inspires optimism.

Dundee

Dundee are new to the top flight. The team won the championship quite confidently last season, and this season they started well in the Premiership. We lost only once, although we still have one victory. But the guys score regularly - Dundee has never left the field without scoring a goal this season.

60 years ago, Dundee even became Scottish champions (for the only time in their history) and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. Now this is a small club that often spends the season fighting for survival.

Facts about the match and statistics of personal meetings

No one has been able to beat Celtic on their field for a very long time. The support of the native stands certainly helps. Dundee have not yet won away from home in this championship. If you look at the statistics of personal meetings, there is not much that is pleasant for guests. Celtic have an impressive lead and games often end in defeat. At least five goals were scored in the last three matches.

If you're wondering when Dundee took 3 points in a match against Celtic, it was back in 2001.

Match prediction

There is no doubt that the hosts will achieve victory. There should also be enough goals scored. So I’ll take a chance and bet on both teams to score.