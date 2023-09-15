RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Celtic vs Dundee prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023

Celtic vs Dundee prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Celtic vs Dundee prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023
Celtic Celtic
Premiership Scotland 16 sep 2023, 10:00 Celtic - Dundee FC
-
- : -
Scotland, Glasgow, Celtic Park
Dundee FC Dundee FC
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.23

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On the evening of September 16, 2023 at 16:00 CET, as part of the fifth round of the Scottish Championship on the field of the capital's Celtic Park stadium, the reigning champion will host a rather modest, by the standards of local football, Dundee Football Club. The undisputed favorites will be the hosts, who can take advantage of the start of this season. And the guests will have a real exam waiting for them.

Celtic

The Celts entered the new season confidently, the team is gradually adding to its strength. Rodgers is trying to get his guys into peak form before the start of the Champions League. Just a few days after tomorrow's game, Celtic will travel to Rotterdam for a Champions League match against Feyenoord. It is quite possible that the Scottish champions will save their leaders in the match against Dundee and try to get a result with their reserve squad. In any case, the hosts should confidently win.

Celtic are leading the championship, and their recent victory over their main rival adds to their confidence. The team is in good shape and inspires optimism.

Dundee

Dundee are new to the top flight. The team won the championship quite confidently last season, and this season they started well in the Premiership. We lost only once, although we still have one victory. But the guys score regularly - Dundee has never left the field without scoring a goal this season.

60 years ago, Dundee even became Scottish champions (for the only time in their history) and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. Now this is a small club that often spends the season fighting for survival.

Facts about the match and statistics of personal meetings

No one has been able to beat Celtic on their field for a very long time. The support of the native stands certainly helps. Dundee have not yet won away from home in this championship. If you look at the statistics of personal meetings, there is not much that is pleasant for guests. Celtic have an impressive lead and games often end in defeat. At least five goals were scored in the last three matches.

If you're wondering when Dundee took 3 points in a match against Celtic, it was back in 2001.

Match prediction

There is no doubt that the hosts will achieve victory. There should also be enough goals scored. So I’ll take a chance and bet on both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.23

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.7 Al-Riyadh Recommended MelBet
Prediction for the match Bayern - Bayer 15 September 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 2.25 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now 1xBet
Hull City vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Championship England Today, 14:45 Hull City vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Hull Odds: 1.65 Coventry Bet now MelBet
Southampton vs Leicester City prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Championship England Today, 15:00 Southampton vs Leicester City prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Southampton Odds: 2.1 Leicester Recommended MelBet
Prediction for the match Rayo Vallecano - Alaves September 15, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.92 Deportivo Alaves Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:14 The Premier League named the best player and coach of August Football news Today, 09:38 Chelsea named the amount for which they will sell Kepa to Real Football news Today, 08:46 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Today, 06:27 De Jong refuses to take a pay cut Football news Today, 06:00 Francesco Totti could return to Roma Football news Today, 05:30 Neymar and Mbappe are no longer friends on social networks Football news Today, 05:17 Brentford forward Toney returns to training Football news Today, 05:00 Maguire responded to criticism Football news Today, 04:30 Bayern have decided on a replacement for Tuchel Football news Today, 04:00 Loud scandal in Real Madrid: detained football players face 5 years in prison
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Hull City vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Southampton vs Leicester City prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 St Johnstone vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Leipzig vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Cologne vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023