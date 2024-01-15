Burkina Faso vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Prediction on game Win Burkina Faso Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the first round of the group stage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, the national teams of Burkina Faso and Mauritania will compete head-to-head.

Burkina Faso

The team is the favorite for the upcoming match, but is far from the favorite of the tournament. In the African Cup qualifying tournament, the Burkinabe finished first in their group, ahead of Nigeria, Mozambique and Saint Helena.

In the last six matches they scored four wins and two draws, which indicates that the team is in good shape. In general, this team can be considered a dark horse of the upcoming championship, although they are clearly still far from victory.

Mauritania

This team is of a more modest level. She ranks at the bottom of the rankings among African teams. In the African Cup qualifying tournament, the Mauritanians finished second in their group, losing only to Senegal. In their last six matches they have won only once, drawn twice and lost three times.

This team has almost no chance of winning the tournament, as well as no chance of getting out of the group. Most likely, a trip to this championship will be a good school for the younger generation of this team.

Prediction for the match Burkina Faso - Mauritania

The match is expected to be one-sided and will end in a landslide victory for Burkina Faso. We believe that the most likely outcome is a Burkinabe victory with a score of 2:0 or 3:0. The thing is that the nominal hosts have a stronger squad and a more experienced team. In addition, Burkina Faso plays well in attack.