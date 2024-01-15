RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Burkina Faso vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Burkina Faso vs Mauritania prediction
Burkina Faso Burkina Faso
Africa Cup of Nations Today, 09:00 Burkina Faso - Mauritania
Finished
1 : 0
International, Bouake, Stade de la Paix
Mauritania Mauritania
Bertrand Traore
90 + 5’ (P)
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Burkina Faso
Odds: 1.76
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the first round of the group stage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, the national teams of Burkina Faso and Mauritania will compete head-to-head.

Read also: Alexander Zverev – Nicholas Kepfer forecast and bets for the match on January 16, 2024

Burkina Faso

The team is the favorite for the upcoming match, but is far from the favorite of the tournament. In the African Cup qualifying tournament, the Burkinabe finished first in their group, ahead of Nigeria, Mozambique and Saint Helena.

In the last six matches they scored four wins and two draws, which indicates that the team is in good shape. In general, this team can be considered a dark horse of the upcoming championship, although they are clearly still far from victory.

Mauritania

This team is of a more modest level. She ranks at the bottom of the rankings among African teams. In the African Cup qualifying tournament, the Mauritanians finished second in their group, losing only to Senegal. In their last six matches they have won only once, drawn twice and lost three times.

This team has almost no chance of winning the tournament, as well as no chance of getting out of the group. Most likely, a trip to this championship will be a good school for the younger generation of this team.

Prediction for the match Burkina Faso - Mauritania

The match is expected to be one-sided and will end in a landslide victory for Burkina Faso. We believe that the most likely outcome is a Burkinabe victory with a score of 2:0 or 3:0. The thing is that the nominal hosts have a stronger squad and a more experienced team. In addition, Burkina Faso plays well in attack.

Prediction on game Win Burkina Faso
Odds: 1.76
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.78 Elise Mertens Bet now 1хБет
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova Odds: 1.79 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Recommended 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024