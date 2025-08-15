Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.83 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Saturday, at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, Burkina Faso and Madagascar will clash in the fourth round of the African Nations Championship. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a good chance of success.

Match preview

Burkina Faso enter the match with inconsistent results, having collected just three points from their three games so far. Brahima Traoré’s side suffered a frustrating defeat to Mauritania (0-1) in the last round, conceding the decisive goal from the penalty spot. Before that, the "Stallions" confidently defeated CAR (4-2), but lost to Tanzania (0-2).

Despite lapses in concentration at the end of matches, the Stallions still maintain a high level of organization in midfield, allowing them to swiftly transition from defense to attack. Their main task will be to avoid turnovers in the center of the park and make use of their pace on the flanks—a potential key to victory against Madagascar.

"Barea" started the tournament with mixed results, but picked up a crucial three points in the last round by beating CAR (2-0). Rakotondrabe’s men have a well-balanced squad and know how to capitalize on their opponents’ mistakes, something that has already paid off against higher-profile teams. However, the loss to Tanzania (1-2) exposed defensive vulnerabilities when the tempo is high.

The team’s main strength lies in their quick transitions into attack and their ability to operate in three lines with a 4-3-3 formation, allowing for tactical flexibility throughout the match. To succeed in Zanzibar, they’ll need to stay compact in midfield and avoid lapses on the flanks, as that’s where Burkina Faso are most dangerous.

Probable line-ups

Burkina Faso : Sanu, Sanye, Giro, Tologo, Moumouni, Shafik, Nikiema, Bagre, Ouattara, Sangare, N. Ouattara

: Sanu, Sanye, Giro, Tologo, Moumouni, Shafik, Nikiema, Bagre, Ouattara, Sangare, N. Ouattara Madagascar: Ramandimbisoa, Rabemananjara, Ratsimbazafy, Randriamanampisoa, Rabearivelo, Rafanomezantsoa, Andrianarimanana, Rakotondrajoa, Rakotondraibe, Razafimaro, Rajaonarivelo

Match facts and head-to-head

In their only head-to-head encounter, Burkina Faso defeated Madagascar 2-1

Both teams scored in three of Burkina Faso’s last five matches

The "over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of Burkina Faso’s last five games

Prediction

Both sides will come into this match highly motivated, and a hard-fought battle is on the cards. Burkina Faso will rely on home advantage and their more powerful attack, but Madagascar have the ability to punish mistakes and make the most of their chances.