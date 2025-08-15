RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Burkina Faso vs Madagascar prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 16, 2025

Burkina Faso vs Madagascar prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 16, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Burkina Faso vs Madagascar prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso Burkina Faso Schedule Burkina Faso News
African Nations Championship African Nations Championship Table African Nations Championship Fixtures African Nations Championship Predictions
16 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Madagascar
Madagascar Madagascar Schedule Madagascar News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.83
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Saturday, at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, Burkina Faso and Madagascar will clash in the fourth round of the African Nations Championship. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a good chance of success.

Match preview

Burkina Faso enter the match with inconsistent results, having collected just three points from their three games so far. Brahima Traoré’s side suffered a frustrating defeat to Mauritania (0-1) in the last round, conceding the decisive goal from the penalty spot. Before that, the "Stallions" confidently defeated CAR (4-2), but lost to Tanzania (0-2).

Despite lapses in concentration at the end of matches, the Stallions still maintain a high level of organization in midfield, allowing them to swiftly transition from defense to attack. Their main task will be to avoid turnovers in the center of the park and make use of their pace on the flanks—a potential key to victory against Madagascar.

"Barea" started the tournament with mixed results, but picked up a crucial three points in the last round by beating CAR (2-0). Rakotondrabe’s men have a well-balanced squad and know how to capitalize on their opponents’ mistakes, something that has already paid off against higher-profile teams. However, the loss to Tanzania (1-2) exposed defensive vulnerabilities when the tempo is high.

The team’s main strength lies in their quick transitions into attack and their ability to operate in three lines with a 4-3-3 formation, allowing for tactical flexibility throughout the match. To succeed in Zanzibar, they’ll need to stay compact in midfield and avoid lapses on the flanks, as that’s where Burkina Faso are most dangerous.

Probable line-ups

  • Burkina Faso: Sanu, Sanye, Giro, Tologo, Moumouni, Shafik, Nikiema, Bagre, Ouattara, Sangare, N. Ouattara
  • Madagascar: Ramandimbisoa, Rabemananjara, Ratsimbazafy, Randriamanampisoa, Rabearivelo, Rafanomezantsoa, Andrianarimanana, Rakotondrajoa, Rakotondraibe, Razafimaro, Rajaonarivelo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their only head-to-head encounter, Burkina Faso defeated Madagascar 2-1
  • Both teams scored in three of Burkina Faso’s last five matches
  • The "over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of Burkina Faso’s last five games

Prediction

Both sides will come into this match highly motivated, and a hard-fought battle is on the cards. Burkina Faso will rely on home advantage and their more powerful attack, but Madagascar have the ability to punish mistakes and make the most of their chances.

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.83
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 16 aug 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction and probable lineups — August 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 2.26 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 16 aug 2025, 09:30 Sandhausen vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 16, 2025 Sandhausen Odds: 1.68 RB Leipzig Bet now 1xBet
SV Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 16 aug 2025, 09:30 Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.08.2025 SV Hemelingen Odds: 1.65 Wolfsburg Bet now Melbet
Hansa Rostock vs Hoffenheim prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 16 aug 2025, 09:30 Hansa Rostock vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025 Hansa Rostock Odds: 1.62 Hoffenheim Recommended Melbet
Tottenham vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 16 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.84 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Sunderland vs West Ham prediction English Premier League 16 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16 August 2025 Sunderland Odds: 3.4 West Ham Bet now Mostbet
Brighton vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 16 aug 2025, 10:00 Brighton vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 16, 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.7 Fulham Recommended Mostbet
Tottenham vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 16 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.5 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Lens vs Lyon prediction Ligue 1 France 16 aug 2025, 11:00 Lens vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 16, 2025 Lens Odds: 1.67 Lyon Bet now Melbet
Sportfreunde Lotte vs Freiburg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 16 aug 2025, 12:00 Sportfreunde Lotte vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025 Sportfreunde Lotte Odds: 1.59 Freiburg Recommended 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 16 aug 2025, 12:30 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 16.08.2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.84 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 16 aug 2025, 12:30 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.8 Manchester City Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores