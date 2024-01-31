RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Bristol City - Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 2, 2024

Bristol City - Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 2, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Bristol City vs Leeds prediction
Bristol City Bristol City
Championship England 02 feb 2024, 15:00 Bristol City - Leeds
-
- : -
England, Bristol, Ashton Gate
Leeds Leeds
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 2.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Round 30 of the Premier League begins on Friday, 2 February. The match will feature Bristol City and Leeds. The game will start at 21:00 CET.

Read more: Wolverhampton vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Bristol City

Bristol City is in the middle of the standings. Currently, the team has 38 points after 29 rounds of the Premier League and is in 13th place. The last five matches were quite unsuccessful for Bristol City. The team drew three times, lost once, and won once. However, this victory came in the FA Cup, when they beat West Ham United 1-0.

Leeds

Leeds are also doing well in the FA Cup at the moment. However, more importantly, they are doing well in the Championship. Leeds has 57 points after 29 rounds and is fourth in the standings. By the way, the second-placed team has 59 points. Leeds is fighting for direct promotion to the Premier League, without the play-offs. In recent matches, they have won four and drawn once.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • This season, Leeds has already beaten Bristol City at home in the Premier League. That game ended with a score of 2-1.
  • In five face-to-face meetings, Leeds has never been defeated, with five wins in five matches.
  • Leeds now has an unbeaten run that has lasted since the first of January 2024. Bristol City has drawn three times in a row.
  • Leeds is in fourth place in terms of points scored in away games in the Premier League. Bristol City is 13th in terms of home performances.

Bristol City - Leeds Prediction

In my opinion, this match will be quite tense and both teams will not take many risks. My bet on this match will be quite risky - under two for 2.65.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 2.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Iran vs Syria prediction Asian Cup Today, 11:00 Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Iran Odds: 2.02 Syria Recommended Мелбет
Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction EuroCup Today, 11:30 Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Cedevita Olimpija Odds: 1.36 London Lions Bet now Мелбет
Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction La Liga Today, 12:00 Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Barcelona Odds: 1.32 Osasuna Bet now Мелбет
Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction Today, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Žalgiris Kaunas Odds: 1.99 Anadolu Efes Recommended Мелбет
Monaco vs Partizan prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:00 Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Monaco Odds: 1.72 Partizan Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:38 The main favourite for the Asian Cup easily reached the quarter-finals Football news Today, 08:33 Chelsea did not send their forward on loan to Premier League rivals Football news Today, 08:17 Chelsea to loan talented Brazilian to their farm club Football news Today, 07:55 Modric has made a decision regarding his future Football news Today, 07:36 One of Portugal's biggest talents is on his way to the Premier League Football news Today, 07:23 After losing to Messi FIFA The Best award Haaland pondered a move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 07:02 Mancini had to apologise for his behaviour during the penalty shootout against South Korea Football news Today, 06:33 Xavi wants to find himself a new club straight away after Barcelona Football news Today, 06:32 Breaking: Napoli extends winger's contract despite interest from Saudi clubs Football news Today, 06:06 Laporta may bring back a coach with whom Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Rio Ave vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Barcelona vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024