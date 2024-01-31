Bristol City - Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 2, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 2.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Round 30 of the Premier League begins on Friday, 2 February. The match will feature Bristol City and Leeds. The game will start at 21:00 CET.

Bristol City

Bristol City is in the middle of the standings. Currently, the team has 38 points after 29 rounds of the Premier League and is in 13th place. The last five matches were quite unsuccessful for Bristol City. The team drew three times, lost once, and won once. However, this victory came in the FA Cup, when they beat West Ham United 1-0.

Leeds

Leeds are also doing well in the FA Cup at the moment. However, more importantly, they are doing well in the Championship. Leeds has 57 points after 29 rounds and is fourth in the standings. By the way, the second-placed team has 59 points. Leeds is fighting for direct promotion to the Premier League, without the play-offs. In recent matches, they have won four and drawn once.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

This season, Leeds has already beaten Bristol City at home in the Premier League. That game ended with a score of 2-1.

In five face-to-face meetings, Leeds has never been defeated, with five wins in five matches.

Leeds now has an unbeaten run that has lasted since the first of January 2024. Bristol City has drawn three times in a row.

Leeds is in fourth place in terms of points scored in away games in the Premier League. Bristol City is 13th in terms of home performances.

Bristol City - Leeds Prediction

In my opinion, this match will be quite tense and both teams will not take many risks. My bet on this match will be quite risky - under two for 2.65.