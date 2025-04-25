Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025

Prediction on game W2(+1.5) Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the 34th round of the English Premier League, a clash between Bournemouth and Manchester United will take place. The match will be held on Sunday, April 27. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. I suggest placing a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Bournemouth has already set a club record in the Premier League for points this season. This success is directly linked to head coach Andoni Iraola, who might lead the team to European competitions for the first time in history.

The "Cherries" are eighth, trailing Aston Villa by eight points, but have one game in hand. The team faces a challenging schedule as they will meet Man United, followed by Man City, Arsenal, and Aston Villa.

Ruben Amorim doesn't hide the fact that the club is focusing on the Europa League. In the Premier League, the "Red Devils" are only 14th and have little chance of finishing in the top 10, so it's safe to say that priorities are set correctly.

Winning the second most prestigious European competition grants the right to compete in the Champions League next season. Besides prestige, it also brings substantial financial rewards, so there is no room for error in the semi-final clash with Athletic.

Match facts

Bournemouth hasn't conceded in two consecutive matches.

Manchester United hasn't won any of their last six matches in regular time.

Bournemouth averages 1 goal per game at home, while Manchester United averages 1.4 goals per game when playing away.

Probable lineups

Bournemouth : Kepa, Smith, Zabarnyi, Heysen, Kerkez, Cook, Tavernier, Ouattara, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

: Kepa, Smith, Zabarnyi, Heysen, Kerkez, Cook, Tavernier, Ouattara, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson. Manchester United: Onana, Maguire, Yoro, Lindelof, Dorgu, Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Højlund.

H2H

Manchester United has been unable to beat Bournemouth in three consecutive matches.

Prediction

Bookmakers consider the home team as favorites, but you never know what to expect from Amorim's squad. I suggest betting on the visitors with a +1.5 goal handicap.