Benfica vs Tirsense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 23, 2025

On April 23, 2025, at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, the second leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-final series will take place, featuring Benfica and Tirsense. Do you think Benfica will concede in this match?

Preview

Tirsense, in the mid-1990s, indeed performed at a high level in the Portuguese Primeira, but in recent years has firmly settled in the lower tiers of the league system, not rising above the third or fourth divisions. The club's current status is that of a typical semi-professional football representative.

The upcoming match against Benfica is more of a formality. The outcome of the confrontation was decided in the first game, where the Lisbon team confidently handled their opponent away — 5:0. The return game in Lisbon lacks tournament intrigue and has effectively turned into a friendly match.

For Benfica, this game is a convenient moment for rotation and recovery before the key phase of the championship. Four rounds before the end of the season, "the Eagles" are neck and neck with Sporting. If points are tied at the end of the campaign, the advantage will go to the team with better head-to-head results, making the upcoming derby with Sporting decisive in the title race.

Another round of competition between the two capital clubs is not excluded — in the Portuguese Cup final. Sporting also confidently won their first semi-final match against Rio Ave — 2:0. Thus, the final duel in the national tournament may very well become a repeat of the championship showdown.

Possible lineups

Benfica: Soares, Santos, Silva, Bajrami, Dahl, Barreiro, Florentino, Amdouni, Rego, Schjelderup, Belotti

Soares, Santos, Silva, Bajrami, Dahl, Barreiro, Florentino, Amdouni, Rego, Schjelderup, Belotti Tirsense: Gonçalves, Martins, Cardoso, João, Soares Silva, Pereira, Carvalho, Franco, Rodrigues, Mesquita, Alex

Match facts and H2H

In the last 9 matches involving Benfica, the bet on over 2.5 goals was successful — the team consistently participates in high-scoring games.

Tirsense, on the other hand, has conceded 12 goals in the last 4 matches. In each of these matches, the team conceded at least twice, indicating serious defensive issues.

Prediction

Benfica will play relaxed after a 5-0 win in the first match, with rotation and thoughts on the championship race. Tirsense goes with an attack, having reached the semi-finals. A goal from the visitors at 2.75 is a risk, but a justified one.