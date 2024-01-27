RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Barcelona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Barcelona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Barcelona vs Villarreal prediction
Barcelona Barcelona
LaLiga Spain 27 jan 2024, 12:30 Barcelona - Villarreal
-
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Villarreal Villarreal
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

We present to our readers the forecast for the Barcelona – Villarreal match, meticulously compiled by our analysts.

Barcelona

The Catalans appear to be grappling with challenges this season, and rumors surrounding the potential dismissal of Xavi from the position of head coach only intensify. Barcelona currently occupies the third position in La Liga, trailing Real Madrid by a considerable 7 points, and a further 8 points behind the league leader, Girona, although the latter has played an additional match. In their latest fixture, Barcelona secured a 4-2 victory away against Real Betis, netting two goals in the closing stages. However, the team recently exited the Copa del Rey, succumbing to a 2-4 defeat in the quarterfinals against Athletic Bilbao in overtime.

Villarreal

The "Yellow Submarine," once adored for its distinctive playing style, currently finds itself in a less enviable position. Occupying the 14th spot on the league table, Villarreal maintains a 5-point buffer from the relegation zone. In their recent fixture, Villarreal claimed a victory at home against Mallorca, but failed to seal the win definitively as the islanders leveled the score in injury time, resulting in a 1-1 draw. The team's winless streak in the league has stretched to three matches, during which only one point was accrued.

Head-to-Head History

Encounters between these teams often unfold in captivating battles, exemplified by the thrilling first-round clash where Barcelona secured an away victory with a 4-3 scoreline.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction

The hosts are favored in this matchup; however, the odds for their success are gradually increasing. Villarreal poses a significant threat even under these circumstances. The match is likely to unfold with Barcelona in control, though much will hinge on the efficiency in converting opportunities. We view a wager on both teams scoring as promising, considering Villarreal's susceptibility to conceding and Barcelona's less-than-impenetrable defense.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Western United FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 27 jan 2024, 01:00 Western United vs Sydney Wanderers prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Western United FC Odds: 1.66 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Recommended Лайнбет
Zheng Qinwen vs Arina Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 27 jan 2024, 03:30 Zheng Qinwen vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Odds: 1.61 Bet now 1xBet
Ipswich vs Maidstone United prediction FA Cup England 27 jan 2024, 07:30 Ipswich vs Maidstone prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Ipswich Odds: 1.8 Maidstone United Bet now MelBet
Atalanta vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 27 jan 2024, 09:00 Atalanta vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Atalanta Odds: 1.9 Udinese Recommended MelBet
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 jan 2024, 09:30 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Augsburg Odds: 1.62 Bayern Munich Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:19 Egypt vs DR Congo: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news Today, 16:59 Klopp leaves Liverpool, Phillips moves to West Ham. Transfer Digest for January 26th Football news Today, 16:39 FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay Football news Today, 16:30 A match in Belgium will be replayed due to a referee's mistake Football news Today, 15:55 New agents of a Bayern Munich player want the footballer to initiate talks with the club sooner Football news Today, 15:38 Another setback. A Chelsea defender has sustained an injury ahead of the FA Cup match Football news Today, 15:11 The president of Napoli wishes to see the club's forward at Real Madrid Boxing News Today, 14:46 Hearn plans to organize a bout between Estrada and Rodriguez Football news Today, 14:37 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Spanish La Liga deal
Sport Predictions
Football 27 jan 2024 Western United vs Sydney Wanderers prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Tennis 27 jan 2024 Zheng Qinwen vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Ipswich vs Maidstone prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Atalanta vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Leicester vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Leeds vs Plymouth prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Everton vs Luton prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Las Palmas vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024