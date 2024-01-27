Barcelona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to our readers the forecast for the Barcelona – Villarreal match, meticulously compiled by our analysts.

Barcelona

The Catalans appear to be grappling with challenges this season, and rumors surrounding the potential dismissal of Xavi from the position of head coach only intensify. Barcelona currently occupies the third position in La Liga, trailing Real Madrid by a considerable 7 points, and a further 8 points behind the league leader, Girona, although the latter has played an additional match. In their latest fixture, Barcelona secured a 4-2 victory away against Real Betis, netting two goals in the closing stages. However, the team recently exited the Copa del Rey, succumbing to a 2-4 defeat in the quarterfinals against Athletic Bilbao in overtime.

Villarreal

The "Yellow Submarine," once adored for its distinctive playing style, currently finds itself in a less enviable position. Occupying the 14th spot on the league table, Villarreal maintains a 5-point buffer from the relegation zone. In their recent fixture, Villarreal claimed a victory at home against Mallorca, but failed to seal the win definitively as the islanders leveled the score in injury time, resulting in a 1-1 draw. The team's winless streak in the league has stretched to three matches, during which only one point was accrued.

Head-to-Head History

Encounters between these teams often unfold in captivating battles, exemplified by the thrilling first-round clash where Barcelona secured an away victory with a 4-3 scoreline.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction

The hosts are favored in this matchup; however, the odds for their success are gradually increasing. Villarreal poses a significant threat even under these circumstances. The match is likely to unfold with Barcelona in control, though much will hinge on the efficiency in converting opportunities. We view a wager on both teams scoring as promising, considering Villarreal's susceptibility to conceding and Barcelona's less-than-impenetrable defense.