Auxerre - Le Havre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025

Auxerre - Le Havre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025

David Flower
Auxerre vs Le Havre prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Auxerre Auxerre
Ligue 1 France 04 may 2025, 11:15 Auxerre - Le Havre
-
- : -
France, Auxerre, Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps
Le Havre Le Havre
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The Ligue 1 Round 32 clash between Auxerre and Le Havre is set for Sunday evening at the Abbé-Deschamps stadium. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this encounter, which carries solid chances for a win.

Match preview

Auxerre pulled off a stunning result last round, thrashing Lens away 4-0. That clean sheet marked their 10th shutout of the season—a milestone for the club. Their defensive reliability at home stands out: under Christophe Pélissier this Ligue 1 campaign, they’ve conceded just 14 goals on their own turf—fewer than anyone else, even PSG. Still, Auxerre sit in 10th place, out of contention for European spots and safe from relegation danger.

Across the last 13 home games, Auxerre have lost only twice, winning six and drawing five. But as the season winds down, their motivation has clearly dropped—a mid-table position allows them to play without pressure. This has shown in defense: they’ve shipped six goals in their last three matches, which may hint at a gradual dip in form and focus.

Le Havre are still battling for survival, having snatched a crucial point last time out by holding Monaco (who are in the Champions League places) to a 1-1 draw at home. However, that result didn’t lift them out of danger—they’re still 16th, stuck in the relegation play-off spot. The situation is tense: just one point separates them from direct relegation, and two from the safety of 15th place.

Their away record is a real concern. Le Havre have conceded in eight of their last nine road games, allowing two or more in five of those. With their fragile league standing and shaky defense away from home, Le Havre face a huge challenge in trying to secure much-needed points as the season draws to a close.

Probable line-ups

  • Auxerre: Donovan Léon – Ki-Jana Hoever, Sinaly Diomandé, Jubal, Clément Akpa, Gideon Mensah – Gaëtan Perrin, Han-Noah Massengo, Assane Dioussé, Ado Onaiwu – Lassine Sinayoko
  • Le Havre: Mathieu Gorgelin – Loïc Négo, Étienne Kinkoué, Gautier Lloris, Fodé Ballo-Touré – Abdoulaye Touré, Yassine Kechta, Junior Mwanga, Josué Casimir, Issa Soumaré – Ahmed Hassan

Match facts and H2H

  • Le Havre beat Auxerre 3-1 in the reverse fixture
  • Both teams to score has landed in the last five head-to-head meetings
  • The over 2.5 goals bet has paid out in the last three encounters

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to Auxerre, pricing the home win at around 2.14. But considering the H2H stats, the best value here looks to be backing “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.65.

