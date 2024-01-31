Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips on February 2, 2024

Prediction on game Win Athletic Club Odds: 1.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

23rd round of La Liga will open in Bilbao with a match between Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca. The match prediction has been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic had an incredibly powerful November and December but has been disappointing in recent matches. In the previous round, Ernesto Valverde's team played to a 0-0 draw with the modest Cadiz, and before that, they lost 0-1 to Valencia. However, Athletic achieved a significant success in the Spanish Cup, knocking out Barcelona in a fiery match and advancing to the semifinals of the tournament. Currently, the club from Bilbao occupies the fifth place in La Liga with 42 points.

Mallorca

Mallorca, like Athletic, reached the semifinals of the Spanish Cup. Moreover, Javier Aguirre's team managed to create the main sensation of this season in Spain by eliminating Girona (3-2). In La Liga, things are not going so well for Mallorca: 2 wins, 5 draws, and 4 losses in the last 10 matches. As a result, they are in 15th place with 20 points. In the previous round of the championship, Mallorca lost to Betis (0-1) in a home match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The last 3 games between these opponents ended in a draw.

In the first round, Athletic and Mallorca played to a 0-0 draw.

Mallorca has won only 1 of the last 14 matches against Athletic.

Match prediction Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca

Athletic has won 5 home matches in a row and has not lost at San Mames in 10 games straight. We bet that there will be a sixth consecutive victory.