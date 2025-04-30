Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025

Prediction on game Bournemouth wont lose Odds: 1.8 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On May 3, 2025, Emirates Stadium in London will host a Premier League Matchday 36 clash between Arsenal and Bournemouth. Given the current circumstances, this fixture offers a prime opportunity for the visitors to snatch valuable points.

Arsenal

Arsenal approach this game with no pressing league objectives—the focus for Mikel Arteta and his men is now firmly set on the Champions League. After a narrow 1-0 home defeat to PSG in the first leg of the semi-finals, this upcoming fixture against Bournemouth feels more like an extra hurdle in an already congested schedule. All eyes, both among players and the coaching staff, are on the return leg in Paris, which will determine whether this season becomes truly special for the Gunners or ends trophyless yet again.

It’s safe to assume Arteta will field a semi-rotated squad—resting key players and minimizing injury risk ahead of the season’s most pivotal match. Recent Premier League results underline Arsenal’s fading domestic ambitions: just one win in their last four outings—a 4-0 victory over Ipswich—while the other three matches ended in draws.

Bournemouth

To date, Bournemouth have never managed to beat Arsenal twice in a single Premier League season. But history could be rewritten: if Andoni Iraola’s side can take all three points from the Emirates, they’ll carve their names in club lore. Back in the first round, Bournemouth triumphed 2-0 at home, aided by Arsenal going down to ten men after William Saliba’s 30th-minute red card—a moment that proved decisive.

Now, Bournemouth are in the thick of the race for eighth place—a position that could theoretically earn a spot in the Conference League. Their fate hinges on the outcome of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace. Should City win and also qualify for Europe via the league, the Conference League berth would pass to the Premier League’s eighth-placed team.

After a rough patch, Bournemouth are slowly pulling themselves out of crisis. They’re unbeaten in four straight matches, showing signs of stabilization. Although just one of those games ended in victory and the rest were draws, the upward trajectory is apparent.

Currently, the Cherries trail eighth place by only a single point with four games left to play. However, Andoni Iraola’s men face a tough run-in: after this trip to the Emirates, they’ll go up against Aston Villa and Manchester City—both still battling for Champions League spots. In such a scenario, picking up points consistently will be a major challenge. Against this backdrop, Arsenal—unmotivated and already mentally preparing for their Paris showdown—might actually be the most accessible opponent.

Probable line-ups

Arsenal: Raya, Zinchenko, Saliba, Kiwior, White, Thomas, Jorginho, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Sterling

Raya, Zinchenko, Saliba, Kiwior, White, Thomas, Jorginho, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Sterling Bournemouth: Kepa, Kerkez, Zabarnyi, Heysen, Smith, Adams, Scott, Kluivert, Semenyo, Tavernier, Ouattara

Match facts and H2H

Bournemouth’s main striker, Brazilian Evanilson, was shown a straight red card in the previous round and will serve a three-match ban. He’ll only return for the final matchday at home to Leicester.

Arsenal have failed to win any of their last three home games at the Emirates across all competitions, conceding in each of them.

Bournemouth have drawn each of their last three away matches, showing consistency and organization on the road.

Bournemouth rank among the Premier League’s top 5 teams for points won away from home.

Since the 2015/16 season, Arsenal have won all seven home Premier League matches against Bournemouth. The Emirates remains a notoriously tough venue for the Cherries.

Prediction

Yes, the head-to-head history at the Emirates doesn’t favor the Cherries, but given Arsenal’s lack of motivation in the league, their looming second leg against PSG, likely squad rotation, and Bournemouth’s current form, the “Bournemouth double chance” (X2) at odds of 1.8 looks like a sound bet.