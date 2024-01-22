Angola vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Prediction on game Draw Odds: 2.95 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 23, as part of the third round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, Angola and Burkina Faso will face each other. Our analysts have prepared a forecast for the match between these opponents.

Angola

For Angola, the tournament is shaping up well. They were considered underdogs against Algeria, although they played an excellent match and secured a draw - 1:1. In the battle against Mauritania, the teams were evenly matched, but the "Black Antelopes" managed to snatch a victory with a score of 3:2. Currently, the team leads the group, surpassing the upcoming opponent based on goal difference. Qualification for the playoffs is guaranteed, as 4 points will certainly be enough to advance to the knockout games through the third-place ranking.

Burkina Faso

The tournament started off challenging for Burkina Faso. In the first round, they managed to secure a victory against Mauritania only thanks to a goal scored in the 90+6th minute. The situation was different in the confrontation against Algeria, where they were able to lead until the last minutes, but the opponent eventually leveled the score in injury time - 2:2. It is unclear whether to go all out in this meeting, although losing is certainly undesirable.

Head-to-head statistics

The opponents have played against each other with varying success. If we recall the qualification for the 2017/18 African Cup of Nations, the teams exchanged home victories.

Prediction for the Angola – Burkina Faso match

The teams approach this confrontation with an equal number of points. Burkina Faso is a slight favorite, although a draw will certainly see both teams through to the playoffs, even if it means securing third place. This is one of those cases where the cost of error is very high, and dull football will lead to the desired goal. Let's take a risk here and bet on a clean draw.