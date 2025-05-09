RU RU ES ES FR FR
America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

CF America vs Pachuca prediction Photo: ligamx.net / Author unknown
Liga MX Mexico 10 may 2025, 23:10 CF America - Pachuca
Mexico, Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
Prediction on game Win CF America
Odds: 1.68

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

The return leg of the Clausura Liga MX quarterfinal will take place this Sunday at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium in Mexico City, where America hosts Pachuca. I’m offering a betting tip on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

America is going through a rough patch, showing inconsistent results in recent games. The team has managed just one win in their last seven matches, drawing three times and losing three times. The attacking line is particularly worrying: in their last five Primera games, they’ve only found the net in one match.

In the first leg against Pachuca, the “Eagles” played out a goalless draw (0-0), displaying solid defense but leaving questions about their creativity up front. At home, America remains unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, recording three draws and four wins during this stretch.

Pachuca, on the other hand, looks far more confident, displaying greater consistency. In their last five matches, Jorge Almada’s men have claimed two wins, drawn twice, and suffered just one defeat. Over that period, they’ve scored eight goals and conceded six—demonstrating strong attacking potential but also notable defensive issues.

In the first quarterfinal leg against America, Pachuca underperformed, and the eventual 0-0 draw—which keeps their hopes alive for the second leg—should be seen as a success. America outshot Pachuca both in shots on target (8:1) and expected goals (xG 0.28 vs 1.44). Notably, Pachuca has registered two wins and two losses in their last four away games, with the “both teams to score” bet landing in every one of those matches.

Probable lineups

  • America: Cota – Rossano, Vasquez, Streaming, Espinoza – Portales, Arredondo – Aritaga, Ramirez, Villar – Salas
  • Pachuca: Moreno, Gonzalez, Barreto, Aceves, Castillo, Pedraza, Montiel, Idrissi, Gonzalez, Gonzalez, Rondon

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the regular season, each team won their respective home match
  • The “over 2.5 goals” bet landed in only one of the last five encounters
  • The “both teams to score” bet was successful in three out of five meetings

Prediction

Bookmakers are giving America a clear advantage at home after their confident performance in the first leg. We believe America will win and secure a spot in the semifinals. Our bet for this match is “America to win” at odds of 1.68.

