Zverev confidently beat his opponent and earned the last ticket to the fourth stage of the Aus Open

The final match of the third round of the first Grand Slam tournament of the current year, the Australian Open, held in Melbourne, Australia, has concluded.

On the court, the sixth-ranked player from Germany, Alexander Zverev, faced the 91st-ranked player in the WTA rankings from the United States, Alex Michelsen.

The German was considered the clear favorite in the encounter and convincingly proved it on the court.

In the first set, although Alexander served four double faults, he secured all of his games and managed to outplay the American in two games on his serve. The first set concluded with a score of 6-2 in favor of the German representative.

In the second set, Alex gave a tough fight to Zverev and almost took the set. However, he made a crucial mistake and missed the victory in the tiebreak. Again, the set went in favor of Alexander, with a score of 7-6.

In the third set, it was noticeable that Michelsen was quite nervous. He reacted quite aggressively to all his mistakes and unfinished moments. Although Zverev served five double faults and made eleven unforced errors, the American lost half of his service games and couldn't take any games from Alexander's serve. As a result, Zverev secured victory in the set with a score of 6-2 and in the match.

Australian Open

Men's Singles

Third Round

Alexander Zverev - Alex Michelsen 6-2, 7-6, 6-2

"I used to be one of those, the new generation is coming and they're coming very fast"



Alexander Zverev became the last participant in the fourth round, where he will face the 22nd-ranked player in the world, Cameron Norrie.