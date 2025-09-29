RU RU ES ES FR FR
Zubeldía Backs Lucho Acosta After Promising Start at Fluminense

Football news Today, 16:16
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Luis Zubeldía’s debut as Fluminense head coach brought both a much-needed victory and clear signs of his tactical vision. The Tricolor defeated Botafogo 2-0 at the Maracanã in Matchweek 25 of the Brazilian league, ending their winless run. According to Globo Esporte, the Argentine coach used the post-match press conference to underline the importance of Luciano “Lucho” Acosta.

The Argentine midfielder, who had seen little playing time since arriving in Brazil, started the derby and earned praise from his new boss. Zubeldía emphasized the difficulty foreign players face when adapting to local football, but insisted Acosta can thrive as a creative link behind Germán Cano while providing intensity in central areas.

“It’s normal for a player coming from abroad to need time. There are many quality players here, but we thought Lucho could give us energy behind Cano and creativity in midfield. He did a good tactical job, which was the most important,” the coach explained.

Acosta delivered a lively display, involving himself in build-up play, pressing aggressively and combining with Cano to stretch Botafogo’s defense. His inclusion alongside Cano, Martinelli and Hércules added balance to Zubeldía’s system and caught attention after the derby win.

Beyond the scoreline, the match served as a positive start for Zubeldía’s tenure and suggested that Acosta’s role will grow. Once on the periphery, the midfielder now looks positioned to become a consistent part of Fluminense’s push in the final stretch of the season.

Fluminense Fluminense Schedule Fluminense News Fluminense Transfers
