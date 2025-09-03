Zlatan doing what he does best. Ibrahimović stars in a hilarious video for the Champions League's social media

Football's most famous narcissist

Football legend Zlatan Ibrahimović was a special guest at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony, and afterwards, he took part in another entertaining video. The clip was shared on the Champions League's X account.

In the video, Zlatan played a game where he was read the names of nine of the best strikers of recent years. The rule was simple: he had to break his silence if he believed the mentioned striker was better than him.

The list included Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Agüero, Benzema, Rooney, Cavani, Luis Suárez, and Drogba. True to form, the Swede sat in silence with a sly grin on his face, never responding once.

Zlatan's attitude toward himself and his achievements is well known — throughout his career, he's repeatedly declared himself the best footballer in the world. And even after hanging up his boots, it seems the Swede has no intention of changing that image.

During his career, Zlatan played for a host of top clubs and collected a wealth of trophies, but the Champions League title always eluded him.