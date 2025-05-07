Zamalek head coach Peseiro leaves the club after three months in charge

The tenure of Portuguese manager José Peseiro at Zamalek turned out to be remarkably brief.

Details: Today, Zamalek officially announced their parting of ways with Peseiro. The contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Peseiro only took charge of Zamalek in February this year. Under his leadership, the team reached the final of the Egypt Cup, exited in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals, and currently sits third in the Premier League standings.

According to Portuguese media reports, Peseiro was unhappy with delays in salary payments, as well as the club’s decision to suspend team leader Zizo, who has already signed a preliminary contract with Al Ahly.

Before joining Zamalek, Peseiro managed the Nigerian national team, Porto, Sporting, Vitória Guimarães, Braga, Al Ahly, and the Venezuela national team.

Reminder: Earlier, it was reported that Wydad’s captain Harkas could move to Egyptian side Zamalek.