Zamalek Escalates Zizo Dispute: Official Complaint Filed Amid Contract Tensions

Zamalek SC's officially filed complaint to the egyptian FA's disciplinary committee against their player Ahmed Mostafa "Zizo", citing his extended absence from training without prior approval.

The move follows board decision made last Wednesday and was executed on Sunday , the first working day.

Player returns, but tensions remain

Zizo 29 returned to training on Sunday after 26 day of absence, during which he skipped both practice and investigation hearings.

His last appearance at Zamalek training was on 8 Apr. Despite his return, the club proceeded with the disciplinary complaint emphasizing that his absence harmed the team's chances in crucial stage of the season.

Why the absence?

Zizo’s camp previously claimed the player was “feeling unsafe” at the club and he also requested his overdue financial dues.

The winger who's reportedly signed pre contract with Al Ahly, ignored multiple summons from the club for internal investigations.

Zizo speaks out

Speaking to MBC Masr 2, Zizo stated:

“I’m here because I’m committed to my contract with Zamalek until the very last day”

His contract officially ends on 5 Jun 2025, coinciding with the Egypt cup final.

Club action & fine

Zamalek fined Zizo 200000 EGP for speaking to the media without authorization and maintained that the decision to play him remains solely with head coach Jose Peseiro.

Zamalek’s official stance

Club spokesperson Ahmed Salem rejected claims of safety concerns, stating:

“Zamalek's safe institution. Zizo trained without any issues. The rest's up to the coach”

Zamalek’s complaint adds another twist to what could become one of the most heated player exits in egyptian football