Zamalek complete the signing of Juan Bezerra from Ukraine’s Oleksandriya

One of the giants of Egyptian football, Zamalek, have finalized the transfer of a Brazilian player who had been plying his trade in Ukraine.

Details: According to Zamalek’s sporting director John Edward, the club has completed the signing of Brazilian Juan Alvin Bezerra, who was playing for Oleksandriya in Ukraine. The player has signed a four-year contract and is expected to arrive in Cairo next Friday. He will miss the opening round of the Egyptian Premier League, which kicks off later this week.

According to Al-Wafd, Zamalek will pay $600,000 to the Ukrainian club for the transfer. Bezerra’s salary will be $300,000.

Reminder: It was previously reported that South African midfielder Percy Tau, who recently left Qatari football, is on the verge of signing with Egyptian giants Zamalek.