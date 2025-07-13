Found a new club? Percy Tau on the verge of joining Egyptian giants Zamalek

South African midfielder Percy Tau, who recently left Qatar SC, is on the brink of signing with Egyptian giants Zamalek, according to Al-Masry Al-Youm.

Although Tau previously played for Al Ahly, his former club has no intention of intervening, and negotiations between Zamalek and the 31-year-old are nearing completion.

Journalist Ibrahim El-Moneisi reported that even after Tau’s move to Qatar, the Egyptian side kept monitoring his situation and maintained contact with the player.

It’s worth remembering that Tau was previously linked with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, but the "Amakhosi" ultimately decided to pull out of the transfer for the South Africa international.