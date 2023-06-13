Youth national team of Ukraine won a landslide victory in a friendly match

The Ukrainian U21 national team defeated the Kuwait U21 national team with a score of 2-0 in a friendly match.

The victory for the Ukrainian team was secured by goals from Bohdan Vyunnyk and Daniil Sikhan.

The next match for Ukraine will take place on June 16 against Ireland.

Ukraine U21 - Kuwait U21 - 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Vyunnyk, 51 - 1:0, Sikhan, 78 - 2:0

Ukraine U21: Fesyun, Drambayev, Salyuk, Taloverov, Syich, Ocheretko, Zhelizko, Rubchynsky, Vyunnyk, Nazarenko, Alefirenko.