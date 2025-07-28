RU RU ES ES FR FR
Young "Tiger" Vitor Roque Struggles to Roar at Palmeiras

Young "Tiger" Vitor Roque Struggles to Roar at Palmeiras

Football news Today, 18:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Palmeiras edged Grêmio 1–0 in Round 17 of the Brasileirão, continuing their strong domestic form after an impressive Club World Cup run. An early goal from Facundo Torres sealed the win, but once again, all eyes turned to Vitor Roque — and not for the right reasons.

The young striker had a quiet performance, aside from one clear chance that was saved by Thiago Volpi. Substituted before the 60-minute mark, Roque’s difficulties in front of goal remain a concern. Since joining Palmeiras in February, he has scored only three goals in 14 league appearances — a far cry from the explosive forward who lit up Brazilian football with Athletico Paranaense.

His move to Barcelona in January 2024 was meant to fast-track his rise, but he struggled to adapt, scoring just twice in 16 games. A loan to Betis offered brief hope, but then Palmeiras swooped in with a €25 million offer. Barcelona, needing to recoup part of their €40 million outlay, accepted.

Still just 20 years old, Roque has time on his side. The talent is undeniable — it’s consistency and confidence he now needs. If he finds his rhythm, the "Tigrinho" could become the striker Brazil needs, and a real asset for Carlo Ancelotti’s national team project.

Related teams and leagues
Palmeiras Palmeiras Schedule Palmeiras News Palmeiras Transfers
Latest News
Sport Predictions
