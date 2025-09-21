You have to see this! Evian goalkeeper scores a sensational goal from his own penalty area
Incredible goal in the National 3 League match
Football news Today, 15:24Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/Alex_Riotte
During the National 3 League clash between Thonon Evian and Torcy, the Upper Savoy side’s goalkeeper, Melvin Adrien, stunned everyone by scoring straight from a goal kick inside his own penalty area.
The club previously enjoyed a meteoric rise, spending four seasons in Ligue 1 and reaching the French Cup final in 2013, where they narrowly lost 2-3 to Bordeaux. After bankruptcy in 2016, the team was reborn as Thonon Evian Grand Genève.
This time, the team captured the spotlight once again, clinching a 2-1 away victory over Torcy. The match-winner was none other than goalkeeper Adrien: as the hour mark approached, he caught the opposing keeper off guard with a long clearance that bounced all the way into the net.