"You can see some symptoms on the pitch". Muller commented on the failure in the match against Bayer

Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Müller commented on the crushing defeat suffered by the Munich team in the match against Bayer Leverkusen (0:3) in the 21st round of the Bundesliga.

„You can see some symptoms on the pitch... I'm frustrated.

I miss from us players... We're much braver in training. We lack courage. I have to quote Oliver Kahn here. 'We're too caught up in our heads'. It's okay to feel pressure, but there needs to be energy. We're playing from A to B and C. We have no freedom. That's missing in our game.

Sometimes you have to speak about the players. It's not just about the coach. We have many players of international caliber on the field. It's also about a certain level of game intelligence. We need to step up.“ Muller said.