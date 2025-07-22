Yamila Rodríguez After Argentina’s Dramatic Victory: “You Have No Idea How Long I Was Waiting for This”

Yamila Rodríguez emerged as Argentina’s hero on Sunday night, scoring a dramatic late goal to secure a 1–0 win over Peru and send La Albiceleste to the semifinals of the Copa América Femenina. Speaking exclusively to DSPORTS after the match, the Brazilian-based striker couldn’t hide her joy: “You have no idea how long I was waiting for this moment—finally, I scored again.”

Her 87th-minute header, off a precise cross from Carolina Troncoso, was her first goal of the tournament and came just when Argentina needed it most. “Sometimes, the ball finds the net when you least expect it. I’m so happy to give my team this victory,” she said.

The win keeps Argentina atop Group A and on track for one of the three direct berths to the 2027 Women’s World Cup. “We always have to suffer, otherwise we’re not really Argentine,” Rodríguez joked. “Luckily, we never gave up and fought until the final whistle.”

With the group stage nearly complete, Argentina now awaits its semifinal opponent while hoping to secure the top spot. Under Germán Portanova’s guidance and with Rodríguez regaining form at a key moment, Argentina’s World Cup dream remains very much alive.