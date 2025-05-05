Xabi Alonso asks Real Madrid board to sign Martín Zubimendi
Football news Today, 16:40Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Xabi Alonso is on the verge of becoming the new head coach of Real Madrid, and he’s already shaping his vision for the team’s future.
Details: According to Diario AS, during negotiations with Florentino Pérez, the current Bayer Leverkusen boss has requested the signing of a specific player.
The focus is on Real Sociedad’s midfield maestro Martín Zubimendi, who has reportedly decided to leave the club this summer.
Previously, Arsenal was seen as the frontrunner in the race for the 26-year-old Spaniard, but an offer from Real could change everything.
This season, Zubimendi has tallied 2 goals and 2 assists in 44 appearances.
Recall: Earlier today, it was confirmed that Real Madrid has finalized the transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Lifestyle Today, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Lifestyle Today, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Football news Yesterday, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Football news 03 may 2025, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipLamontville Golden ArrowsOrlando Pirates13:30
-
-
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions LeagueInterBarcelona15:00
-
-
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresBucaramangaRacing Club18:00
-
-
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresCarabobo FCBotafogo RJ18:00
-
-
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresAlianza LimaSao Paulo18:00
-
-
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa LibertadoresFortalezaColo Colo20:30
-
-
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa LibertadoresSan Antonio Bulo BuloClub Atletico Penarol22:00
-
-
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipMamelodi SundownsChippa United13:30
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions LeagueParis Saint-GermainArsenal15:00
-
-
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresDeportivo TachiraLDU de Quito18:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Kaizer Chiefs considering letting go of R5 million signing Football news Today, 16:40 Xabi Alonso asks Real Madrid board to sign Martín Zubimendi Other Sports News Today, 15:55 Zhao Xintong becomes world snooker champion for the first time in his career Football news Today, 15:38 Real Madrid legend Arbeloa could replace Xabi Alonso at Bayer Football news Today, 15:05 Here we go! Jorginho moves to Flamengo from Arsenal Football news Today, 14:47 Carragher warns Trent about deteriorating relationship with Liverpool fans after move to Real Football news Today, 14:41 Al Hilal management holds talks with Bruno Fernandes today Football news Today, 14:12 CAS puts an end to the Romania – Kosovo abandoned match case Football news Today, 13:47 Not just a talented footballer. Eberechi Eze wins £15,000 at chess tournament Tennis news Today, 13:44 "I didn't want to do this from the very beginning." Sinner explains why he made a deal with WADA
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Basketball 06 may 2025 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 ZED vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 6, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 6, 2025 Basketball 06 may 2025 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Football 06 may 2025 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, probable lineups and H2H — May 6, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 6, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025