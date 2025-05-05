Xabi Alonso asks Real Madrid board to sign Martín Zubimendi

Xabi Alonso is on the verge of becoming the new head coach of Real Madrid, and he’s already shaping his vision for the team’s future.

Details: According to Diario AS, during negotiations with Florentino Pérez, the current Bayer Leverkusen boss has requested the signing of a specific player.

The focus is on Real Sociedad’s midfield maestro Martín Zubimendi, who has reportedly decided to leave the club this summer.

Previously, Arsenal was seen as the frontrunner in the race for the 26-year-old Spaniard, but an offer from Real could change everything.

This season, Zubimendi has tallied 2 goals and 2 assists in 44 appearances.

Recall: Earlier today, it was confirmed that Real Madrid has finalized the transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold.