WTA 250 Osaka match halted. The reason revealed

Rain interrupts play day

The WTA 250 tournament match in Osaka was suspended due to heavy rain.

Details: The last match of the day, between Japan’s Hayu Kinoshita and American Katie Volynets, was paused with the score at 4-6 in favor of the American.

If the rain does not stop within the next hour, the day’s play will be officially called off and the remaining matches rescheduled. For now, the players and umpires have left the court.

