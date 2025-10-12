ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Tennis news WTA 250 Osaka match halted. The reason revealed

WTA 250 Osaka match halted. The reason revealed

Rain interrupts play day
Tennis news Today, 08:38
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
WTA 250 Osaka match halted. The reason revealed https://x.com/edgeAIapp/status/1977345597251240039

The WTA 250 tournament match in Osaka was suspended due to heavy rain.

Details: The last match of the day, between Japan’s Hayu Kinoshita and American Katie Volynets, was paused with the score at 4-6 in favor of the American.

If the rain does not stop within the next hour, the day’s play will be officially called off and the remaining matches rescheduled. For now, the players and umpires have left the court.

Reminder: Valentin Vacherot became the lowest-ranked champion in Masters 1000 history

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores