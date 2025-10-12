WTA 250 Osaka match halted. The reason revealed
Rain interrupts play day
Tennis news Today, 08:38Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/edgeAIapp/status/1977345597251240039
The WTA 250 tournament match in Osaka was suspended due to heavy rain.
Details: The last match of the day, between Japan’s Hayu Kinoshita and American Katie Volynets, was paused with the score at 4-6 in favor of the American.
If the rain does not stop within the next hour, the day’s play will be officially called off and the remaining matches rescheduled. For now, the players and umpires have left the court.
Reminder: Valentin Vacherot became the lowest-ranked champion in Masters 1000 history