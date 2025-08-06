Wow! The Bø brothers are making a comeback at the Milan Olympics

A bold move.

Details: The legendary biathletes Johannes and Tarjei Bø will take part in the 2026 Olympics as television experts.

This news was shared by one of the Bø brothers, Tarjei, who revealed that they had received a variety of offers from Norwegian broadcasters and beyond:

"We've talked to several TV channels about this format, so we'll see. We've already had a few requests. Working at the Olympic Games is tempting. It's cool. It would be fun. I've competed in biathlon for a long time, so I have a certain level of experience. I really understand what athletes feel on the day of a big race," said Tarjei.

In March of this year, the brothers announced their retirement from professional sports.

The Bø brothers are among the most decorated biathletes in the history of the sport.

The 31-year-old Johannes boasts five overall World Cup titles and eight Olympic medals, including five golds. He also holds the record for the most World Championship gold medals, with 23 to his name.

The 36-year-old Tarjei has won six Olympic medals and claimed the overall World Cup title in the 2010/2011 season. In addition, he is an 11-time world champion. In the 2023/24 season, Tarjei came close to capturing a second overall crystal globe but ultimately lost out to his younger brother.

