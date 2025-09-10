“Would fight for the top four.” Toney makes bold claim on the level of the Saudi Pro League compared to the Premier League

A striking comparison.

Ivan Toney moved from Brentford to Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024 and has already spent a full season there. Now he has weighed in on the standard of the Saudi Pro League.

Details: In comments to The Guardian, the English striker echoed Cristiano Ronaldo’s view, insisting his team would compete for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Quote: “For me, the Pro League is not inferior to the Premier League. If Al-Ahli played in the Premier League, we’d perform well and be close to the top four. It’s a quality league, and people shouldn’t look down on it. We saw how Al-Hilal played against Manchester City and beat them,” Toney declared.

In the new season, Al-Ahli kicked off the Pro League with a 1-0 victory over Neom and went on to win the Saudi Super Cup.

