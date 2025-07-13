Roberto Firmino leaves Al-Ahli after Champions League triumph. What's next?

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Roberto Firmino has decided to leave Al-Ahli.



Details: After clinching the Champions League victory against Kawasaki, the Brazilian striker is set to seek a new challenge. As reported by the journalist, Firmino’s next destination will be Qatar’s Al Sadd. The contract has already been signed, with details to be unveiled in the coming days.



Last season, Firmino featured in 31 matches for Al-Ahli across all competitions, netting 12 goals and providing 10 assists.



