RU RU NG NG
Main News Tennis news World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023

World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023

Tennis news Today, 17:35
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 On November 3, the final match of the 3rd round of the Bakalar group at the WTA Finals 2023 concluded, featuring Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 1) and Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, WTA 4).

On November 3, the final match of the 3rd round of the Bakalar group at the WTA Finals 2023 concluded, featuring Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 1) and Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, WTA 4).

The match ended with Sabalenka's victory in three sets, lasting 2 hours and 30 minutes.

WTA Finals 2023. Hard court.

Bakalar Group. 3rd round.

Aryna Sabalenka - Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) - 6:2, 3:6, 6:3

The match began on the night of November 3 but was interrupted just one game short of completing the 2nd set due to rain.

This was the 7th meeting between the two players, with Rybakina winning only 2 of their encounters.

Sabalenka secured her spot as the second semi-finalist from the Bakalar group, finishing in second place in the group with two wins. Jessica Pegula previously advanced to the playoffs from the top position with a perfect 3-0 record.

Popular news
PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf
Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele
Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou
The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has concluded his career Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Tennis news Today, 17:44 Pursuing the trophy. Djokovic defeated Rune and advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 16:52 PHOTO. The Olympic champion has announced her pregnancy, expecting a child with her coach Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Motorsport News Today, 15:25 F1. Sprint-qualifying grand prix of Brazil ends early: Verstappen finished first Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Everton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 4,2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Brentford vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023