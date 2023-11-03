World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023

On November 3, the final match of the 3rd round of the Bakalar group at the WTA Finals 2023 concluded, featuring Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 1) and Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, WTA 4).

The match ended with Sabalenka's victory in three sets, lasting 2 hours and 30 minutes.

WTA Finals 2023. Hard court.

Bakalar Group. 3rd round.

Aryna Sabalenka - Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) - 6:2, 3:6, 6:3

The match began on the night of November 3 but was interrupted just one game short of completing the 2nd set due to rain.

This was the 7th meeting between the two players, with Rybakina winning only 2 of their encounters.

Sabalenka secured her spot as the second semi-finalist from the Bakalar group, finishing in second place in the group with two wins. Jessica Pegula previously advanced to the playoffs from the top position with a perfect 3-0 record.