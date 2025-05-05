RU RU ES ES FR FR
World Cup Winner Luis Galván Dies at 77, Argentine Football Mourns

World Cup Winner Luis Galván Dies at 77, Argentine Football Mourns

Football news Today, 19:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
World Cup Winner Luis Galván Dies at 77, Argentine Football Mourns World Cup Winner Luis Galván Dies at 77, Argentine Football Mourns

Luis Galván, a 1978 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina and a beloved legend of Talleres de Córdoba, passed away on Monday at the age of 77 due to a kidney infection. La Nación reported that the former defender died at Reina Fabiola Clinic in Córdoba.

Born in Fernández, Santiago del Estero, Galván played a pivotal role in Argentina’s historic World Cup victory on home soil. He formed a solid central defensive partnership with Daniel Passarella under coach César Luis Menotti, helping the national team lift their first world title.

At club level, Galván became a symbol of Talleres, where he played a record 503 matches, earning immense respect and admiration from the Córdoba fanbase.

The club paid tribute to its icon with an emotional message: “Farewell, Luis. We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Luis Adolfo Galván, a Club legend and 1978 World Cup Champion with the Argentine National Team. We send our condolences to his family and loved ones, and we pray for the eternal rest of his soul.”

Talleres also emphasized his impact beyond the pitch: “Luis Galván was not only a leader on the field but also an example of humility, dedication, and love for Talleres. His legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone who is part of our club and Argentine football.”

