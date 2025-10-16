World Cup Playoff Juggles Schedule: Super Eagles Drop Friendlies

Nigeria Axes Venezuela, Colombia Matches to Prioritize Crucial Morocco Qualifiers

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly decided to cancel the scheduled international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia in the USA this November. This is as the Super Eagles prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs next month in Morocco.

A source within the NFF confirmed the decision was made during a closed-door meeting to allow the players to fully focus on the critical playoffs, given the clash of dates. Nigeria was set to play Venezuela on November 14 and Colombia on November 18. However, the Super Eagles will face Gabon in the playoff semifinal on November 13, with the final slated for November 16.

Related News: Super Eagles Begin Final Push for 2026 World Cup in Morocco Playoff

A top NFF official stated: "The friendlies have been called off because the date clashed with World Cup playoffs slated for Morocco in November... Besides, the clause in the friendlies allows cancellation should Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 World Cup." This is so that the national team can fully focus on sealing their spot in the World Cup.