World Cup Faces Climate Safety Risks, Study Warns

Football news Yesterday, 23:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
The upcoming 2026 World Cup could take place in venues already exceeding climate safety thresholds, according to the Pitches in Peril report. Out of the 16 stadiums set to host matches, 14 face risks linked to extreme heat, heavy rainfall or flooding. Thirteen of them have already recorded temperatures above 32°C under the Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature index, which gauges heat stress by factoring humidity, wind and solar radiation.

The study stresses that unless drastic measures are taken, such as moving competitions to winter months or cooler regions, risks will only grow as the decade advances. Piers Forster, director of the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures, said urgent changes are needed to protect both players and fans.

Concerns deepened during the recent Club World Cup, where heat visibly influenced games. PSG coach Luis Enrique admitted after a 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid that it was “impossible to maintain a high level for 90 minutes.” Atlético’s Javi Galán described the sun as “almost suffocating,” while Vitinha, named man of the match, emphasized how hard it was to perform in such conditions, especially for teams without possession.

With the countdown to 2026 underway, FIFA now faces a pressing dilemma: whether the current schedule can withstand North America’s intensifying climate pressures.

