FIFA Club World Cup draw: all results

Today, September 5, the draw for the FIFA Club World Cup took place in Jeddah, FIFA reports.

Seven teams learned their way at the World Club Championship. The tournament will be held in Saudi Arabia from December 12 to 22. Six teams are already known, the winner of the Copa Libertadores has yet to be decided, the final will take place on November 4.

The schedule of matches of the World Club Championship:

1st round, December 12th:

Al Ittihad - Auckland City

2nd round, December 15th:

Al Ahli v Al Ittihad/Auckland City

Leon – Urawa Reds

Semifinal, December 18-19th:

Copa Libertadores Winner – Al Ahly/Al Ittihad/Auckland City

Leon/Urawa Reds - Manchester City

Match for third place, December 22:

Loser of semi-final 1 - Loser of semi-final 2

Final, December 22: