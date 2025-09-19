Works individually. Neymar shares personal photo from the training hall

Keeps himself in shape

Santos captain Neymar always puts in extra individual work on top of team training. He shared another such photo from the gym on his Instagram page.

Neymar posted a snapshot of himself taking a mirror selfie in the gym, where he carries out his solo sessions. The Brazilian star is determined to stay in peak condition to minimize the risk of injuries and setbacks — an issue that has plagued his career on numerous occasions.

It’s worth recalling that Neymar is currently playing for Santos, having returned earlier this year from Al Hilal. The forward has come back to his boyhood club, where he began his professional journey.

However, Santos are struggling this season. The team is hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone, sitting 16th with just 23 points from 22 matches. In the last round, the Peixe drew 1-1 against Atlético Mineiro. Next up, Neymar’s side will host São Paulo at home, with the match scheduled for September 22.