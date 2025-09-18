RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rare find. Rodrygo Goes shares childhood photo with Neymar at Santos

Warm memories
Lifestyle Today, 06:08
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Rodrygo Goes and Neymar in the Brazil national team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/rodrygoa1 / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has taken fans on a trip down memory lane, sharing his childhood memories from his days at Santos. The footballer posted a throwback photo of himself as a youngster alongside a youthful Neymar on his Instagram page.

In the photo, a very young Rodrygo stands on the pitch next to a young Neymar, who at the time was still playing for Santos before his move to Europe. Rodrygo added a teary-eyed emoji to the picture, while Neymar, who reposted the photo, captioned it with a winking emoji and a heart.

Both Rodrygo and Neymar are products of the Santos academy, but Neymar, who is nine years older, began his journey much earlier. Rodrygo started playing for the Peixe youth team in 2017, by which time Neymar had already left Barcelona for PSG in a record-breaking €222 million transfer as one of the world's top players.

Now, Rodrygo stars for Real Madrid, while Neymar has returned to Santos, aiming to regain his match fitness after a string of injuries.

