A gesture of friendship. Neymar and Leandro Paredes swap shirts with each other

Former PSG teammates keep the friendship alive
Lifestyle Today, 06:57
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar and Leandro Paredes in PSG squad Photo: https://x.com/njdmarlon / Author unknown

Santos superstar Neymar continues to share a strong friendship with Leandro Paredes, with whom he previously played at PSG. Neymar confirmed the warm bond with the Argentine by sharing photos in his Instagram stories.

Neymar reposted Paredes' post, where Leandro proudly displays Santos shirts bearing Neymar's name on the back and thanks the Brazilian for the gift. Neymar captioned the photo, "Love you, brother ❤️," and later posted his own picture posing with Paredes' Boca Juniors shirt.

As a reminder, Paredes and Neymar played together at PSG from 2019 to 2022. The two became close friends, and after returning to Santos, the Brazilian even asked the club's management to sign Leandro.

Paredes, however, was playing for Roma at the time, but last summer he returned home to Argentina, joining Boca Juniors — the club where he began his career and came through the academy.

