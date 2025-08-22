RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Working on his fitness. Carlos Sainz posts photo ahead of cycling training

Working on his fitness. Carlos Sainz posts photo ahead of cycling training

Formula 1 is coming back soon
Lifestyle Today, 06:36
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Carlos Sainz on a bike ride Photo: https://www.instagram.com/carlossainz55 / Author unknown

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz is gearing up for the return of the Grand Prix season, staying in top shape with cycling sessions. The Spanish driver shared a photo on his Instagram page right before heading out for one of these workouts.

Sainz posted a shot of his bike frame, complete with a water bottle mounted, and noted his early departure time — 7:48 a.m. This kind of morning ride helps the Spaniard set the pace and energy for the day ahead.

It's worth noting that Formula 1 action resumes next weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort circuit.

Carlos Sainz, who drives for Williams, has had a challenging season so far. He has scored only 16 points and currently sits 16th in the Formula 1 standings.

The season leader is McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who is locked in a fierce battle for the championship with his teammate Lando Norris. The gap between them is now just 9 points.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores