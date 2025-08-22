Working on his fitness. Carlos Sainz posts photo ahead of cycling training

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz is gearing up for the return of the Grand Prix season, staying in top shape with cycling sessions. The Spanish driver shared a photo on his Instagram page right before heading out for one of these workouts.

Sainz posted a shot of his bike frame, complete with a water bottle mounted, and noted his early departure time — 7:48 a.m. This kind of morning ride helps the Spaniard set the pace and energy for the day ahead.

It's worth noting that Formula 1 action resumes next weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort circuit.

Carlos Sainz, who drives for Williams, has had a challenging season so far. He has scored only 16 points and currently sits 16th in the Formula 1 standings.

The season leader is McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who is locked in a fierce battle for the championship with his teammate Lando Norris. The gap between them is now just 9 points.