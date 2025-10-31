Wonders of progress! Seattle Reign women's head coach devises match tactics with ChatGPT

The specialist leverages digital innovation to achieve results.

An intriguing approach to match preparation.

Details: Head coach of the American women's side Seattle Reign, Laura Harvey, revealed in an interview with The Athletic that she relies on ChatGPT to prepare for NWSL matches:

“One offseason, I was typing questions into ChatGPT like, ‘What is Seattle Reign’s identity?’ and it instantly gave me an answer. I thought, 'I’m not sure if that's really accurate or not.' Then I asked, ‘What formation should you use to beat NWSL teams?’ and it listed every club in the league and the formations to use against them. For two teams, it said, ‘You need to play with five at the back.’ So I did just that. No joke, that's exactly why I made that decision,” Harvey admitted.

At the moment, Seattle Reign sit fourth in the NWSL standings with 38 points from 25 rounds. The team has recorded 10 wins, 8 draws, and 7 losses so far this season.

